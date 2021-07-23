Summer Baseball: Cooney, Dentists shut down Kelso Premier

KELSO — Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA squad Hilander Dental shut out Kelso Premier 7-0 in a Longview-Kelso showdown on Thursday night at Rister Stadium.
LCBC’s Ryan Cooney was on his game on the mound as he hurled a complete game and allowed just one hit to Kelso on the night. Cooney’s best stuff was working as he sent eight Kelso batters back to the dugout on strikeouts.
Pitching controlled the game on both sides early, but LCBC took control of the game in the second inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Miller that scored Duane Falls to give the Dentists a 1-0 lead.
LCBC gained some breathing room in the fifth as falls stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and singled up the middle. Tegan Connors and Shayden Jones both scored on the hit and Jacobi Allen also came around to score on a wayward throw to push LCBC’s lead to 4-0.
Cooney added to the lead and helped his own cause with a double to left field that scored Kaleb Edwards before Cooney was caught at third trying to stretch his hit into a triple.
Falls came through once again with a single to score Chase Cothren in the sixth to extend the Dentist lead to 6-0 before Connors knocked Cooney home in the seventh to push the lead even higher at seven.
Falls came through at the plate for LCBC and went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the team. Shayden Jones also tallied two hits in four tries for the Dentists on their way to outhitting Premier eight to one.
Kyler Schellenbarger tallied Kelso’s only hit on the game with a single to leadoff the third inning and prove to be the only blemish on Cooney’s pitching performance.
Kelso used a committee approach on the mound as they used four pitchers to try and slow the Dentists attack. Matthew Kinswa started on the mound and pitched a hitless inning, but was relieved in the second by Alex Buchanan who allowed one run on one hit in two innings of work.
Austin McQuilliams took over in the fourth and allowed the big four-run inning in the fifth as he gave up five hits in two innings on the mound. Kris Tsinnajinne took over in the sixth and closed the game out giving up two hits and one earned run.
Hilander Dental (12-16) finished its season on Friday with a doubleheader at LCC that began at 3:30 p.m. Kelso Premier’s season finished with the loss to LCBC as they closed the year with a 24-12-1 record.