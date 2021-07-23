Summer Baseball: Cooney, Dentists shut down Kelso Premier

KELSO — Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA squad Hilander Dental shut out Kelso Premier 7-0 in a Longview-Kelso showdown on Thursday night at Rister Stadium.

LCBC’s Ryan Cooney was on his game on the mound as he hurled a complete game and allowed just one hit to Kelso on the night. Cooney’s best stuff was working as he sent eight Kelso batters back to the dugout on strikeouts.

Pitching controlled the game on both sides early, but LCBC took control of the game in the second inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Miller that scored Duane Falls to give the Dentists a 1-0 lead.

LCBC gained some breathing room in the fifth as falls stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and singled up the middle. Tegan Connors and Shayden Jones both scored on the hit and Jacobi Allen also came around to score on a wayward throw to push LCBC’s lead to 4-0.

Cooney added to the lead and helped his own cause with a double to left field that scored Kaleb Edwards before Cooney was caught at third trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

Falls came through once again with a single to score Chase Cothren in the sixth to extend the Dentist lead to 6-0 before Connors knocked Cooney home in the seventh to push the lead even higher at seven.