Summer Baseball: Buchanan no hits LCBC as Kelso Premier gets payback

Sports provide unique opportunities for payback. Kelso Premier had one of those opportunities against Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing on Saturday at Mark Morris High School during the Firecracker Classic, and they took full advantage of it.
Last weekend, LCBC beat Kelso Premier twice at the State Tournament hosted by Kelso at Rister Stadium and no-hit Premier in the first matchup between the two. On Saturday, with LCBC acting as one of the host teams, Kelso returned the favor as southpaw Alex Buchanan held LCBC hitless and Premier rode his coattails on their way to a 14-0 drubbing in five innings.
“I feel like he owed them one,” Kelso coach Emilio Foden said of Buchanan. “They got us last week and I felt like he just wanted it.”
Buchanan, a Castel Rock grad and a Clackamas Community College commit, had his stuff working on the mound as he struck out seven LCBC batters on the game and walked just two.
“My pitches were working good,” Buchanan said. “I had my two seam breaking in to the lefties and breaking out to the righties. The four seam was breaking in to the righties and breaking out to the lefties.”
Buchanan’s feel for the baseball was evident, but so was Premier’s pop at the plate. Kelso jumped out to a big lead with six runs in the second inning to take control early. Zach Torppa got the scoring going with a double to score Michael Hause and Zach Ruwaldt followed with a double of his own to knock in Torppa and Matthew Kinswa, who reached on a walk.
Kinswa and Ruwaldt both came home on an error and Kyle Spain scored on a double from Zeke Smith to push the lead to 6-0.
After Buchanan shut down LCBC in the bottom of the inning, Kelso got right back to work with four more runs in the third, highlighted by some heady baserunning as Torppa scored on a first and third situation in the inning.
Already with a ten-run lead entering the fifth, Kelso added some more to its cushion. Kyler Shellenberger came in to pinch hit and took advantage of the opportunity with a single that scored Spain and Dawson Dunn. Then Masyn Allison singled to score Dominic Curl and Daxton Thomas to put Kelso up 14-0.
Buchanan had a sizeable lead to work with and still put LCBC away due to the mercy rule, but he didn’t need any of them as he retired the side and got the win for Premier.
Ruwaldt finished 1-for-1 at the plate and drove in three runs with a double and sacrifice fly to lead Kelso at the plate. Spain finished 2-for-3 and drove in two runs of his own for Premier.
Kelso coach Emilio Foden said the team didn’t enter the game with revenge on their minds after last week, but instead told his players to play looser than they had been.
“Our thought process was that we’ve felt like we’ve been putting a lot of pressure on ourselves this entire year, so this week was all just about having fun,” Foden said.
Foden said Buchanan has worked hard and put up similar performances throughout the season.
“Buchanan has been a dominant pitcher for us so far this year this year and I’m proud of his effort,” Foden said. “I’m proud of his stuff and the amount of work he’s been putting in outside of practice.”
LCBC coach Mitch Margaris credited Buchanan and compared it to the game last week when LCBC no-hit Premier.
“Buchanan was absolutely on his game,” Margaris said. “It’s just basically like what we saw from (Ben) Muraski when we took it to them.”
As for the Roofers, Margaris said “some days just aren’t your day” and noted the difference between the two teams after just a week.
“A lot of their hard hits last weekend — we caught,” he said. “This weekend, their hard hits found holes.”
Margaris looks to return LCBC to form and work on taking advantage of opposing teams’ mistakes and being more aggressive earlier in counts.
“It’s just trying to get back to that team that we were last weekend,” he said. “We’ve got some energy that we can probably pop up.”
Kelso Premier competed for the Firecracker Classic Championship at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, at R.A. Long High School. Foden said he isn’t pressing or expecting his team to win in the Fourth of July showdown.
“We just continue to do what we’ve done all weekend and just have fun,” he said. “I hope they go over to someone’s house tonight, they hang out together, have a little fellowship and continue to play baseball. The results for us this weekend are secondary thoughts.”
LCBC played in the three-seed game at 11:30, Sunday, at Mark Morris and lost 12-4 to Rural Baseball Inc..