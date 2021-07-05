Summer Baseball: Buchanan no hits LCBC as Kelso Premier gets payback

Kinswa and Ruwaldt both came home on an error and Kyle Spain scored on a double from Zeke Smith to push the lead to 6-0.

After Buchanan shut down LCBC in the bottom of the inning, Kelso got right back to work with four more runs in the third, highlighted by some heady baserunning as Torppa scored on a first and third situation in the inning.

Already with a ten-run lead entering the fifth, Kelso added some more to its cushion. Kyler Shellenberger came in to pinch hit and took advantage of the opportunity with a single that scored Spain and Dawson Dunn. Then Masyn Allison singled to score Dominic Curl and Daxton Thomas to put Kelso up 14-0.

Buchanan had a sizeable lead to work with and still put LCBC away due to the mercy rule, but he didn’t need any of them as he retired the side and got the win for Premier.

Ruwaldt finished 1-for-1 at the plate and drove in three runs with a double and sacrifice fly to lead Kelso at the plate. Spain finished 2-for-3 and drove in two runs of his own for Premier.

Kelso coach Emilio Foden said the team didn’t enter the game with revenge on their minds after last week, but instead told his players to play looser than they had been.