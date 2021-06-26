Summer Baseball: Area teams take Rister for State Tournament

Multiple area teams were in action on Friday as the 2021 Southern Washington Babe Ruth 18U State Tournament kicked off and the sun beamed down on Rister Stadium in Kelso.
Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing took on the Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags and the two teams put on a back-and-forth show to get the tournament started with a bang for local teams. LCBC ultimately walked away with a come-from-behind 15-12 win.
RBI started hot from the first pitch and jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI triple from Mateo Vodjansky in the top of the second inning to take an early advantage. RBI added to its lead with three-run third inning to go up 5-0. LCBC was able to add two runs of its own in the bottom of the third, but RBI answered with four more in the top of the fourth to take control up 9-2.
LCBC coach Mitch Margaris, upset with a dangerous play at the plate followed by another play where he felt a player was interfered with, went out to talk with the umpire. Margaris made sure to get his money’s worth as he was ejected from the game for arguing the calls.
“I still wasn’t very happy with that play at the plate,” Margaris said. “One hundred percent of the time I’m always going to make sure that my players’ safety and health comes first and I felt like there was a play that was made that had no repercussions that came from it and I felt like there needed to be.”
Whatever Margaris said, LCBC responded and rattled off seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to square the game at nine runs apiece. Canyon Rader had the big swing as he laced a double into the left center gap with the bases loaded and brought all three runners home for LCBC to tie the game at nine.
Margaris said he hopes his ejection wasn’t the cause for the spark for his team.
“I definitely hope that it wasn’t me,” he said. “I never want to be that guy that gets tossed just because I want to light a fire. It was solely because I was sticking up for my players.”
RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor liked the way his team started, but said the team got a little loose as the game wore on.”
“We get ahead of guys and we start hitting dudes and the game starts getting a little weird on us,” Taylor said. “Honestly I thought that game was a two-chapter game in a way. Literally the same thing we did to them early, they did the same things to us late.”
LCBC shut down RBI in the top of the fifth and added to its lead with three more runs all on one swing of the bat as Ben Muraski turned a line drive down the right field line into a three-RBI inside-the-park home run to give LCBC its first lead at 12-9.
LCBC added three more in the sixth, but RBI wasn’t ready to go down without a fight in the seventh. RBI showed discipline at the plate and got multiple runners on base via walk and multiple came home to score on wild pitches, but they couldn’t come all the way back and fell just shy of LCBC.
“We should have that intensity from the very first pitch of the baseball game,” Taylor said of the team’s finish. “We’ve got to get much better at the little things and that will take the end of the game there. We just have to compete like it’s the seventh inning all game long.”
Muraski was unstoppable for LCBC as he finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs to lead the team. Rader also had a big day at the plate for LCBC and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Vodjansky was the leader for RBI and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
RBI was back on the field at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, against the Twin City Eagles. LCBC played Kelso Premier at 5 p.m.
Speaking of Kelso Premier, they had the night cap and they made quick work of Twin City in a dominant 16-0 win in just four innings.
Kelso shut down the Eagles in the top of the first and plated eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to take all the momentum early. Kelso hit around the lineup and was disciplined at the plate with five walks as Twin City allowed eight of the first nine batters to reach base. Michael Hause got Kelso rolling on a two-RBI single that found space as it dropped between the shortstop and left and center fielders. Walks and hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded also contributed multiple runs for Kelso on its way to an 8-0 lead.
Kelso wasn’t done yet as they added six more in the bottom of the second with the big hit coming off the bat of Masyn Allison, who cleared the bases with a bases-loaded triple to score three for Kelso.
Kelso added two more in the bottom of the third, but the game was already decided from the start as they finished the Eagles off in just four innings due to the mercy rule.
Landen Patterson went the distance on the bump for Kelso and was sharp and effective, which will save on arms for Kelso going forward in the tournament.
“I thought Landen Patterson did a really good job,” Kelso coach Emilio Foden said. “He only threw 38 pitches through four innings and we saved our entire staff for the rest of the weekend.”
Foden added that the game was a solid start to the tournament to get his team prepared to make a run at the title.
“We haven’t played since last Sunday so we were just getting our feet wet again going back to the tournament trail,” he said. “It was good for us to get a game under our belts.”
Kelso played against LCBC at 5 p.m. on Saturday as they advanced in the winners’ bracket.
Beating the heat
The weather will play an important role for all teams this weekend with temperatures slated to reach well into triple digits. Coaches have been prepared for what’s to come as they hope to manage the heat and keep winning.
“I think it’s just going to be really crucial,” Margaris said of managing the heat. “We’ve talked about it all week and I told them on Monday that it’s important to start getting the fluids down now because it’s too late if we wait until Friday.”
Similarly Foden has also encouraged his players to hydrate and stay out of the heat as much as possible leading up to games. He could already tell his players were heeding his advice on hydrating during the week in practice.
“We’ve had to have guys run off in the middle of practice to go use the restroom constantly this week so it was pretty comical,” he said.
The turf at Rister is also a new challenge for some teams as it holds more heat and plays different than a traditional field.
“We’re new to the turf, we’re not quite sure what hops are going to come our way so we’re only going to get stronger as the tournament goes on and I think we’ve got a lot of pitching on our staff that can come out and do some things,” Margaris said.