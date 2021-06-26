Summer Baseball: Area teams take Rister for State Tournament

Whatever Margaris said, LCBC responded and rattled off seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to square the game at nine runs apiece. Canyon Rader had the big swing as he laced a double into the left center gap with the bases loaded and brought all three runners home for LCBC to tie the game at nine.

Margaris said he hopes his ejection wasn’t the cause for the spark for his team.

“I definitely hope that it wasn’t me,” he said. “I never want to be that guy that gets tossed just because I want to light a fire. It was solely because I was sticking up for my players.”

RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor liked the way his team started, but said the team got a little loose as the game wore on.”

“We get ahead of guys and we start hitting dudes and the game starts getting a little weird on us,” Taylor said. “Honestly I thought that game was a two-chapter game in a way. Literally the same thing we did to them early, they did the same things to us late.”

LCBC shut down RBI in the top of the fifth and added to its lead with three more runs all on one swing of the bat as Ben Muraski turned a line drive down the right field line into a three-RBI inside-the-park home run to give LCBC its first lead at 12-9.