Sr. Babe Ruth State Tournament: LCBC no-hits Kelso Premier in State Tournament

KELSO — Kelso Premier couldn’t find a hit against Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing as LCBC picked up a 5-3 win with two pitchers that combined for a no-hitter on Saturday night at Rister Stadium in the 2021 Southern Washington Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament.
Ben Muraski was the ace on the mound for LCBC and nearly completed the no hitter on his own. Muraski pitched into the seventh inning, but couldn’t record an out before being relieved by Dominic Curl who pitched out of a jam to complete the no hitter.
Muraski finished with six innings pitched, allowing three runs on no hits and struck out three batters in the process. Curl struck out one batter in his one inning of hitless work.
LCBC coach Mitch Margaris said keeping Muraski under control was a big part of the game plan given the heat wave.
“We talked before the game and I talked to him about not trying to use too much energy as we go throughout the game because it is so hot,” Margaris said.
Kelso Premier head coach Emilio Foden was still pleased with the contact his team made, despite not registering a hit on the game.
“I thought we squared up some balls pretty well, they made some good plays and we hit some balls right at guys,” Foden said. “It’s going to happen sometimes, but we’ve just got to bounce back tomorrow.”
LCBC jumped out front in the second inning as curl got things started with an RBI single that brought Muraski in to score. Gunnar Olson brought another run home on a sacrifice fly in foul territory before Canyon Rader lined a double into the left center gap to score two and give LCBC a 4-0 lead.
“The second inning, we go and put up that four spot and you get somebody like Ben up there on the mound who was just absolutely on par the whole night, it just makes things a lot easier,” Margaris said of the big inning.
Kelso continued to struggle to find baserunners as Muraski helped his own cause on the mound with an RBI double in the top of the fifth to put LCBC up 5-0.
Kelso may not have managed a hit, but they managed to make things interesting in the seventh. Masyn Allison reached base and made his way to second base by way of a throwing error by LCBC. Allison then made his way to third on a wild pitch and took advantage of another wild pitch to score Kelso’s first run of the game.
Michael Hause also took advantage of an errant pitch after reaching on a walk and scored before Matthew Kinswa scored on a groundout to cut LCBC’s lead down to 5-3.
But, Curl settled in on the mound and notched a strikeout and worked another ground ball to get out of the jam and hang on to give LCBC the win.
Rader finished 1-for-4 for LCBC and led the team with two RBIs thanks to his double in the second inning. Muraski put together a solid day at the plate as well as on the mound and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Kris Tsinnajinne started on the mound for Kelso and gave up four runs on four hits across two innings. Landen Patterson relieved Tsinnajinne and gave three solid innings as he allowed just one run on three hits. Zeke Smith closed things out for Kelso and struck out three batters without allowing a hit over the final two innings of the game.
Although Foden was pleased with the contact his team made at the plate, he still found ways they can improve looking ahead.
“I thought maybe we could’ve been a little more aggressive earlier in the counts, but other than that, when the guys swung the bat, the ball was hit hard,” Foden said.
Kelso was back in action for the early game at 8 a.m., Sunday against Aberdeen. LCBC was back on the diamond at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, against the Vancouver Bulldogs.
RBI can’t shake early miscues to Hudson’s Bay
The Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags fell behind early against the Hudson’s Bay Cubs and couldn’t climb all the way out of the hole in a 4-2 loss that eliminates the Dirtbags from the State Tournament on Saturday night at Rister Stadium.
The Cubs took advantage of early errors and walks to score three runs on the first inning on wild pitches before a sacrifice fly brought home a fourth to give the Cubs an early 4-0 lead.
The Dirtbags struggled to put runners in scoring position for much of the game, however, they managed to hold the Cubs off the scoreboard for the remainder of the night thanks to relief efforts from Mekhi Morlin, Ryan Bloomstrom and JC Workman.
RBI finally found some success in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Jesse Towns got the Dirtbags on the board with a single to left field to score Rowdy Kirkendoll from second. Towns then came home to score on a ground out by Jack Boothe to cut the Cubs lead to two. But the Dirtbags couldn’t manage anymore at the plate and were eliminated with their second loss of the tournament.
Towns led RBI at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on the night. Morlin also notched two hits for the Dirtbags and finished 2-for-3 with a triple.