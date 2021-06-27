Sr. Babe Ruth State Tournament: LCBC no-hits Kelso Premier in State Tournament

LCBC jumped out front in the second inning as curl got things started with an RBI single that brought Muraski in to score. Gunnar Olson brought another run home on a sacrifice fly in foul territory before Canyon Rader lined a double into the left center gap to score two and give LCBC a 4-0 lead.

“The second inning, we go and put up that four spot and you get somebody like Ben up there on the mound who was just absolutely on par the whole night, it just makes things a lot easier,” Margaris said of the big inning.

Kelso continued to struggle to find baserunners as Muraski helped his own cause on the mound with an RBI double in the top of the fifth to put LCBC up 5-0.

Kelso may not have managed a hit, but they managed to make things interesting in the seventh. Masyn Allison reached base and made his way to second base by way of a throwing error by LCBC. Allison then made his way to third on a wild pitch and took advantage of another wild pitch to score Kelso’s first run of the game.

Michael Hause also took advantage of an errant pitch after reaching on a walk and scored before Matthew Kinswa scored on a groundout to cut LCBC’s lead down to 5-3.