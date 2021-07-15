Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Roofers shut down at the plate in loss to NW Bandits

EPHRATA — LCBC AA Rohl Roofing was silenced for the majority of their second game in the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regionals in a 9-2 loss to the Northwest Bandits on Thursday.
LCBC coach Mitchell Margaris said his team faced stiff competition on the mound from the Bandits.
“They had a kid throwing against us that was hitting 87-88 with a really good curveball to go along with it,” Margaris said.
Gunnar Olson got the nod to start for the Roofers and pitched five innings of seven hit baseball and sat down four batters with strikeouts, but allowed four earned runs and five in total across those five.
“I thought he actually threw phenomenal against a lineup that was pretty stacked on the other side,” Margaris said.
Olson held the Bandits scoreless across the first two innings, but after they got on the board with a run in the third, they plated two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-0 lead.
LCBC but together their best answer in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs and an RBI off the bat of Canyon Rader, but that's all they could muster for the game.
Olson was relieved by Jackson Eaton entering the sixth in order to save his arm for later in the weekend, Margaris said.
The Bandits took a liking to the new arm and broke off four runs in the sixth to push their lead to nine and out of reach of the Roofers as they continued to struggle at the plate.
LCBC dropped in just three hits on the game on singles from Corbin Jensen, Karson Hawkins and Eddie Gould.
“Eddie had some really good at-bats, he walked once or twice too, so he was probably our best performer at the plate,” he said.
Dominic Curl was a standout on defense with multiple diving catches while tracking down fly balls all game as he roamed the outfield from center.
LCBC now moves to 1-1 on the Regional Tournament after an opening game win over Cheyanne. They now move to a do-or-die game against Brewster at 5:30 p.m., Friday. With a win, the Roofers would have a strong chance at advancing to bracket play on Sunday, but a loss would eliminate them from the tournament.
Margaris said they considered watching Brewster to see what they were up against, but decided to let his players enjoy their time in Ephrata as a team.
“I just don’t want to overthink things,” he said. “We’ve gotten here playing who we are, our game.”
Premier rally falls short of Lakeside
One bad inning doomed Kelso Premier in their opening round game of the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Tournament on Wednesday. Premier put together a late rally, but ultimately fell a run shy of Lakeside in a 5-4 loss.
Premier got on the board first with a run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Zach Ruwaldt that scored Zeke Smith. But after shutting Lakeside down for the first three innings, they allowed five runs in the fourth and had a hole to climb out of across the final three frames.
Premier started chipping away at the lead with a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Fisher Wassell that scored Michael Hause and cut the lead to 5-2.
But, Premier came through again in the sixth with two runs. Then, Chico Huntington came across first as he scored on an error, but it was Wassell with the big hit again as he singled to score another and pull Premier within a run.
The Premier rally stopped their as they came up scoreless in the seventh and walked away with a loss in the opening game of the tournament.
Wassell’s strong day at the plate led Kelso and he finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the game.
Alex Buchanan started for Premier and went three innings, allowing five runs on just four hits while striking out four batters. Kris Tsinnajinne came on in relief in the fourth and allowed just one hit over the final three innings of play.
Kelso Premier was set to return to the diamond for their second game against the Columbia Basin River Dogs at 8 p.m., Thursday.