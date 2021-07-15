Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Roofers shut down at the plate in loss to NW Bandits

Premier got on the board first with a run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Zach Ruwaldt that scored Zeke Smith. But after shutting Lakeside down for the first three innings, they allowed five runs in the fourth and had a hole to climb out of across the final three frames.

Premier started chipping away at the lead with a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Fisher Wassell that scored Michael Hause and cut the lead to 5-2.

But, Premier came through again in the sixth with two runs. Then, Chico Huntington came across first as he scored on an error, but it was Wassell with the big hit again as he singled to score another and pull Premier within a run.

The Premier rally stopped their as they came up scoreless in the seventh and walked away with a loss in the opening game of the tournament.

Wassell’s strong day at the plate led Kelso and he finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the game.

Alex Buchanan started for Premier and went three innings, allowing five runs on just four hits while striking out four batters. Kris Tsinnajinne came on in relief in the fourth and allowed just one hit over the final three innings of play.

Kelso Premier was set to return to the diamond for their second game against the Columbia Basin River Dogs at 8 p.m., Thursday.

