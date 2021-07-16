Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Premier silenced at the plate in loss to Columbia Basin

EPHRATA — Kelso Premier entered must-win territory on Thursday against the Columbia Basin Riverdogs after dropping its opening game of the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament to Lakeside on Wednesday. But the River Dogs had other plans as they held Premier to just two hits and walked away with a 7-1 win.
Columbia Basin’s Merit Janson shut Premier down from the mound. Janson started and recorded all but the final out for the River Dogs, going 6 2/3 innings while allowing just one run and no walks and six strikeouts on the night.
Kris Tsinnajinne got the call to start for Kelso and started strong as he kept the Riverdogs quiet across the first three innings and held Columbia Basin scoreless as the teams were locked in a pitcher’s duel early with neither team able to score.
The Riverdogs broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double off the bat of Cooper Correia. The River Dogs weren’t done yet as Seth Olson lined a double to right field that scored two runs and gave the River Dogs a 3-0 advantage.
Kelso needed an answer, and they put together their best run in the fifth. Kyler Schellenbarger and Fisher Wassell tallied Kelso’s only two hits on the game in the inning. Wassell got on base first with a one-out single, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice on a bunt attempt by Chico Huntington. Schellenbarger then stepped up with two outs and reached on a single to right field that moved Huntington to third. Huntington then scored on a first and third play by Premier to break into the scoring column.
Columbia River added to its lead in the sixth inning , bringing home four runs on a Premier error on a bunt, an RBI single, and a 2-RBI double to push the Riverdogs’ lead to 7-1.
Tsinnajinne started the sixth inning, but was relieved by Austin McQuilliams after the River Dogs scored three of the four runs. Tsinnajinne finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched and allowed eight hits and five earned runs. Tsinnajinne struck out four, but also walked four Columbia Basin batters. McQuilliams finished the sixth and allowed one run on three hits with a strike out.
Kelso was back on the diamond against the Lander Lobos on Friday in the final game of pool play for the tournament.
Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing was also in action at 5:30 p.m., Friday against Brewster. Check back on Sunday for recaps of the final round of pool play.