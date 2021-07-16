Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Premier silenced at the plate in loss to Columbia Basin

EPHRATA — Kelso Premier entered must-win territory on Thursday against the Columbia Basin Riverdogs after dropping its opening game of the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament to Lakeside on Wednesday. But the River Dogs had other plans as they held Premier to just two hits and walked away with a 7-1 win.

Columbia Basin’s Merit Janson shut Premier down from the mound. Janson started and recorded all but the final out for the River Dogs, going 6 2/3 innings while allowing just one run and no walks and six strikeouts on the night.

Kris Tsinnajinne got the call to start for Kelso and started strong as he kept the Riverdogs quiet across the first three innings and held Columbia Basin scoreless as the teams were locked in a pitcher’s duel early with neither team able to score.

The Riverdogs broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double off the bat of Cooper Correia. The River Dogs weren’t done yet as Seth Olson lined a double to right field that scored two runs and gave the River Dogs a 3-0 advantage.