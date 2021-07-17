Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso Premier finishes pool play strong with win over Lander Lobos

EPHRATA — Kelso Premier bounced back after back-to-back losses to open the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament to beat the Lander Lobos 9-2 in the final game of pool play. However, Kelso was not able to qualify for the bracket play portion of the tournament and will compete in the consolation bracket for the remainder of the tournament.
Kelso took control early with a run in the top of the second inning when Chico Huntington scored on a Balk by the Lobos to take a 1-0 lead.
Premier added to their lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single off the bat of Alex Smith that scored Matt Swanson and pushed Kelso’s lead to two.
After a couple small innings, Kelso finally broke through for four runs in the fifth. Austin McQuilliams got things rolling for Premier with a single to center that scored Alex Buchanan and Landen Patterson and doubled Kelso’s lead to four. Masyn Allyson then stepped to the plate and doubled to score Kyle Spain and add another run.
Daxton Thomas capped the big inning for Kelso with a sacrifice fly that scored McQuilliams and gave Premier a 6-0 lead.
Lander was able to chip away at the Kelso lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single to cut the Premier lead down to four.
Kelso was quick to answer in the final frame as they brought home three more runs in the seventh. Swanson got the bats rolling with a single that scored McQuilliams, then a fielder’s choice from Thomas brought home Swanson after Allison scored on a wild pitch to push the Kelso lead to 9-2.
Alex Buchanan came on for Premier to close the game out in theseventh and shut the Lobos down in short order to close out the win.
Matthew Kinswa got the start and did most of the work for Kelso on the mound. Kinswa pitched a total of six innings and allowed six hits and just one earned run. Kinswa had the Lobos batters off balance at the plate with seven strikeouts.
McQuilliams was strong at the plate for Permier and finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and came across to score twice as well.
Kelso was back in action at 3 p.m., Saturday, against the Cheyanne Coyotes in the consolation round.
Big inning burns Roofers in elimination from Regionals
LCBC’s AA team Rohl Roofing was locked in a pitchers’ duel for the majority of their must-win final pool play game, but a big sixth inning gave Brewster enough to down LCBC and send them home from the tournament without advancing to bracket play.
Ben Muraski got the start on the mound and was lights-out early, holding Brewster scoreless for the first five innings of the game. Similarly, LCBC was held scoreless for the first four.
“After about the second inning I knew it was going to be a pretty tight and closely contested game,” LCBC coach Mitchell Margaris said.
The Roofers broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The first came with some crafty base running on a first and third opportunity that scored Dominic Curl, before a sacrifice fly by Trenton Lamb brought another run home to give the Roofers a 2-0 lead.
“I genuinely and seriously thought that was going to win the game for us,” Margaris said.
But Brewster finally broke through in the sixth. Brewster began to tee off on Muraski, who was replaced by Karson Hawkins after Brewster scored four runs and eventually pushed that total to six to take a four run lead.
The Roofers couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning and Brewster added another in the seventh for good measure. LCBC answered with a run of its own in the seventh, but that was all they would get and it wasn’t enough.
LCBC finished pool play 1-2, which wasn’t enough to qualify for bracket play and they elected not to compete in the consolation bracket as it was put together after the tournament had already begun.
LCBC is back on the field at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in Vancouver for a doubleheader against the Clark County Cubs.