Sr. Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso Premier finishes pool play strong with win over Lander Lobos

EPHRATA — Kelso Premier bounced back after back-to-back losses to open the PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament to beat the Lander Lobos 9-2 in the final game of pool play. However, Kelso was not able to qualify for the bracket play portion of the tournament and will compete in the consolation bracket for the remainder of the tournament.

Kelso took control early with a run in the top of the second inning when Chico Huntington scored on a Balk by the Lobos to take a 1-0 lead.

Premier added to their lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single off the bat of Alex Smith that scored Matt Swanson and pushed Kelso’s lead to two.

After a couple small innings, Kelso finally broke through for four runs in the fifth. Austin McQuilliams got things rolling for Premier with a single to center that scored Alex Buchanan and Landen Patterson and doubled Kelso’s lead to four. Masyn Allyson then stepped to the plate and doubled to score Kyle Spain and add another run.

Daxton Thomas capped the big inning for Kelso with a sacrifice fly that scored McQuilliams and gave Premier a 6-0 lead.

Lander was able to chip away at the Kelso lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single to cut the Premier lead down to four.