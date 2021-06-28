Sr. Babe Ruth Baseball: On a Rohl; LCBC’s Roofers beats Kelso Premier for State title

KELSO — At the 2021 Southern Washington Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament, players had to battle more than just the team across the field from them. They had to manage blistering temperatures that appeared even hotter on the synthetic turf infield at Rister Stadium in Kelso.
Rising to the occasion, Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing beat the heat and their opponents on their way to a perfect record in the tournament and a State Championship at the end.
LCBC’s final test was a familiar foe. Rohl had already sent Kelso Premier to the loser’s bracket earlier in the tournament, but the hosts worked their way back to rematch with LCBC in the title tilt. Kelso had their work cut out for them as they would’ve had to beat LCBC twice to win the double elimination tournament, but LCBC found a similar result the second time around and beat Kelso Premier 3-0 on Monday.
Camden Wheatley was an ace on the mound for LCBC, going the distance for a complete game and a shutout of Kelso Premier. LCBC no-hit Kelso Premier the first time around in the tournament and used a similar formula in the championship game.
“Cam Wheatley, simple as that,” LCBC coach Mitch Margaris said. “Cam-period-Wheatley was working on the mound for us. He was challenging early and often. I think he kind of took the mold that Ben Muraski gave him from last time. He challenged the zone early and was able to get some weak contact.”
Wheatley allowed just three hits across seven innings of work and fanned three batters with strikeouts.
“I was definitely nervous, it was a very big game,” Wheatley said of his mindset entering the game. “I know we beat these guys earlier this week but they’re always a hard team. They’re a good team, but we pulled it together.”
Wheatley’s confidence grew throughout the game as he continued to put zeros on the scoreboard.
“I had pretty much everything working,” Wheatley said. “All my pitches were working, but it’s not all me, it’s the team.”
LCBC took the lead in the bottom of the first on a fielder’s choice from Muraski that scored Canyon Rader from third to go up 1-0 and they never looked back.
LCBC gave Wheatley some insurance in the third on a Dominic Curl single that scored Rader and Corbin Jensen to put LCBC up 3-0.
Curl’s clutch hit helped him lead LCBC as he finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the game. Rader finished 1-for-2 and scored two runs for Rohl.
Chico Huntington, Masyn Allison and Zach Torppa all singled for Kelso’s three hits on the day.
“Offensively, obviously we didn’t put up any runs, but I thought we battled,” Kelso coach Emilio Foden said.
Foden pointed out that it was the same story as the first matchup with LCBC as they made solid contact, but they just couldn’t find the gaps in the LCBC defense.
Margaris, soaked from a celebratory Gatorade bath after the game, was thrilled with his team’s performance.
“I cannot be more proud of this team whatsoever,” he said. “We’ve talked about it multiple times. The heart that they show, game in and game out, is incredible.”
Wheatley’s performance was a driving factor for LCBC, but his team continued to do their part.
“I thought we made some really good plays in the field behind him,” Margaris said. “It was just confidence like crazy. They played out of their minds today. They played to their level, that’s the skill level that they have.”
Foden’s Kelso team had to play more games and work through the loser’s bracket to get to the title, which means they put in more time on the field and in the heat than anyone else.
“We were in the sun for five games in a row,” Foden said. “We were at the park last night until 11 p.m….Can’t really hold it against the guys too much.”
Without Monday’s matchup being a must win for LCBC, Margaris said it helped them play looser in hopes of finishing off Kelso in just one game.
“It gave us big time confidence,” he said. “We talked about it before. We didn’t want to plan to be in the game at 7 O’clock, but we were prepared for it.”
LCBC now gets the opportunity to play in the Regional Tournament in Ephrata, which begins on July 14. In the meantime, LCBC aims to stay sharp as they host the Firecracker Classic this weekend at Mark Morris and R.A. Long. Kelso Premier will also be at the Firecracker, and as State runner-ups they received an invitational bid to the Regional Tournament as well.
Margaris is confident in his team’s ability as they have their eyes set on the World Series in Alabama and mentioned that they will have some more help coming as they prepare for the Regional Tournament.
“We’ve got a couple of players that are just getting off the mend,” he said. “I’ve got one player that’s getting his cast off this week. One that’s starting baseball activities this week. One that was suited up and ready to throw if I needed him today.”
LCBC will enjoy this win and take a day off to recover, but they plan to stay sharp until Regionals.
“I think we just continue with the momentum and the confidence we have going and I really feel like we’ve got a good chance of taking a trip down to Alabama.”