Sr. Babe Ruth Baseball: On a Rohl; LCBC’s Roofers beats Kelso Premier for State title

“It gave us big time confidence,” he said. “We talked about it before. We didn’t want to plan to be in the game at 7 O’clock, but we were prepared for it.”

LCBC now gets the opportunity to play in the Regional Tournament in Ephrata, which begins on July 14. In the meantime, LCBC aims to stay sharp as they host the Firecracker Classic this weekend at Mark Morris and R.A. Long. Kelso Premier will also be at the Firecracker, and as State runner-ups they received an invitational bid to the Regional Tournament as well.

Margaris is confident in his team’s ability as they have their eyes set on the World Series in Alabama and mentioned that they will have some more help coming as they prepare for the Regional Tournament.

“We’ve got a couple of players that are just getting off the mend,” he said. “I’ve got one player that’s getting his cast off this week. One that’s starting baseball activities this week. One that was suited up and ready to throw if I needed him today.”

LCBC will enjoy this win and take a day off to recover, but they plan to stay sharp until Regionals.

“I think we just continue with the momentum and the confidence we have going and I really feel like we’ve got a good chance of taking a trip down to Alabama.”

