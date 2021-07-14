Senior Babe Ruth: Roofers open play at Regionals with win over Wyoming

EPHRATA — One big frame blew LCBC AA Rohl Roofing to a big win Wednesday, starting its run at PNW Senior Babe Ruth Regionals with a 9-1 win over a side from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Toutle Lake’s Camden Wheatley earned the tournament-opening start for the Roofers and spun five innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk. He struck out four Coyotes, then handed the ball to Astoria’s Karson Hawkins, who gave up a hit and a walk but didn’t let another run come home in the final two innings.

The combined pitching effort meant that the two runs the Roofers put up in the bottom of the second inning would have been enough for a nervy win, since despite putting good swings on the ball, they just couldn’t extend their lead. Cheyenne caught lasered liners with the bases loaded to end multiple innings, one with its shortstop laying out to rob Dominic Curl, and another on a ball hard hit enough to turn an easy double play.

“I think we could have had five or six — at least — more runs,” skipper Mitch Margaris said.

Finally, the dam burst for LCBC, with the Roofers blasting out out a seven-spot in the bottom of the fifth. It started with small ball, LCBC bringing a run home on a first-and-third play on the bases and a couple more on bases-loaded free passes before the hit parade began.