Senior Babe Ruth: Dirtbags survive double dip in Aberdeen

When RBI went to the bullpen things got even worse with the Apes scoring eight runs over the next two innings to take a 12-8 lead heading into the seventh frame.

That’s when the RBI bats came back to life, scoring five runs on a mix of hits and walks. Chaz McFarland scored the game-tying run by stealing home and then Woodward brought home the go-ahead run with a flare to left field that landed 25 feet behind third base and directly on the chalk line.

Seizing the moment, Woodward returned to the hill in the bottom of the seventh and preserved the one-run lead to earn the save. Woodward pitched five innings in the game with seven strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

Dylan Mills led RBI at the plate with three hits and two runs scored. Todd Tabor and Mateo Vodjansky added a pair of hits in the win.

In Game 2 it looked like the Dirtbags were out of gas as they were held to just two runs over the first six innings. It turns out they were just trying to drum up the drama.