Rural Baseball Inc. downs Rohl Roofing in summer ball opener

Mekhi Morlin got the start on the mound for the Dirtbags and pitched two shutout innings. Morlin struck out three batters and allowed just two hits.

Dylan Mills earned the win in relief for the Dirtbags and held Rohl Roofing hitless in relief. Ryan Bloomstrom picked up a two-inning save and allowed just one hit for RBI.

“I thought our pitching staff as whole was solid anytime you can throw four guys and give up one earned run you feel really good about that,” Taylor said.

Taylor added there were some positive takeaways from the opening matchup, but as with any early game after just a pair of practices, there’s also plenty to sharpen up.

“Overall, I thought we played a pretty clean game defensively,” Taylor said. “Offensively we have some execution stuff to clean up.”

Both Rohl Roofing and the Dirtbags will be participating in the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament in Winlock this weekend with games starting on Thursday. Rohl Roofing (0-1) opens the tournament against Kelso Premier at 3 p.m., Thursday, in Winlock. The Dirtbags (1-0) follow with a game at 6 p.m., Thursday against LCBC's Line-X squad.

“The Orzy Tournament is something that hits close to home for me and a lot of people in our area it's something that I look forward to every year, not just for the baseball but for what it truly means to our program,” Taylor said. “As far as baseball goes it's going to be a pretty competitive tournament we have some good teams coming in which is always exciting and should be a great weekend at the ballpark.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.