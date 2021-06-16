Rural Baseball Inc. downs Rohl Roofing in summer ball opener

The Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags beat Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AA team, Rohl Roofing, 5-2 in a senior Babe Ruth summer game at Mark Morris High School on Tuesday.
The third inning saw the most action after both teams were held scoreless across the first two innings. The Dirtbags scored three runs in the top half of the inning and Rohl Roofing answered back with two of their own. But that turned out to be all that Rohl Roofing could plate as they were held scoreless across the remaining four innings.
The Dirtbags were able to plate runs in the top of the fourth and seventh innings to add insurance and close out the win.
Kyuss Mano was the leader at the plate for the Dirtbags as he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and came across to score a run. Dirtbags bench coach Nayt Taylor said Mano was also a standout in the field.
“I thought Mano popped with the glove and at the plate,” Taylor said. “Two really tough plays one in each corner outfield spot.”
Caden Norton added a leadoff double in the top of the seventh that led to the Dirtbags' insurance run.
Ben Muraski led Rohl Roofing and finished a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Camden Wheatley went 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run and also stole a base for Rohl Roofing.
Mekhi Morlin got the start on the mound for the Dirtbags and pitched two shutout innings. Morlin struck out three batters and allowed just two hits.
Dylan Mills earned the win in relief for the Dirtbags and held Rohl Roofing hitless in relief. Ryan Bloomstrom picked up a two-inning save and allowed just one hit for RBI.
“I thought our pitching staff as whole was solid anytime you can throw four guys and give up one earned run you feel really good about that,” Taylor said.
Taylor added there were some positive takeaways from the opening matchup, but as with any early game after just a pair of practices, there’s also plenty to sharpen up.
“Overall, I thought we played a pretty clean game defensively,” Taylor said. “Offensively we have some execution stuff to clean up.”
Both Rohl Roofing and the Dirtbags will be participating in the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament in Winlock this weekend with games starting on Thursday. Rohl Roofing (0-1) opens the tournament against Kelso Premier at 3 p.m., Thursday, in Winlock. The Dirtbags (1-0) follow with a game at 6 p.m., Thursday against LCBC's Line-X squad.
“The Orzy Tournament is something that hits close to home for me and a lot of people in our area it's something that I look forward to every year, not just for the baseball but for what it truly means to our program,” Taylor said. “As far as baseball goes it's going to be a pretty competitive tournament we have some good teams coming in which is always exciting and should be a great weekend at the ballpark.”