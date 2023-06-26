CASTLE ROCK — Rural Baseball Inc. split a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend with Gavin Frewing highlighting Saturday’s games against Grays Harbor in the Senior Babe Ruth tilts.

Frewing batted 5-for-6 with a double to lead the Dirt Bags’ offense and pitched a full seven innings in RBI’s 7-5 win in the nightcap, Saturday. Frewing allowed three runs on 11 hits and struck out seven.

Connor Darnell finished the doubleheader 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Hunter Gutenberger went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI triple in the second game to support the Dirt Bags’ offense.

The Dirt Bags dropped Game 1 5-3 before rebounding with a four-run second inning to jump on top of the Longshoremen early in the second game.

RBI made it two in a row when it opened its day Sunday with a 5-1 win over Black Hills. It then fell 5-3 to Black Hills in Game 2.

Gutenberger held Black Hills to one run on four hits over seven complete innings to pick up the win in Game 1. Keeton Thompson and Frewing each had two hits to lead the Dirt Bags offense.

“We did well defensively and our pitchers held their own today,” Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman said. “Gutenberger went all seven (innings) in Game 1.”

Black Hills opened the second game of the day by taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning. After the Dirt Bags got one back in the third inning, Black Hills increased its lead to 5-1 with a pair of runs in the fifth frame against Kyrin Meehan who came on in relief of Jaeger Johnson.

“We imploded defensively in Game 2,” Workman said. “Kyrin had a great game, though.”

The Rural Baseball Inc. offense slugged 10 hits in the two-run loss with Thompson finishing the game 3-for-4 and Gutenberger batted 2-for-4 with a triple.

RBI is set to play Centralia/Rochester on Wednesday evening at Wheeler Field.