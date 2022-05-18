Rainier LL joining MLB home run derby

Players from the littlest leagues around the country will have an opportunity to take their biggest swings in hopes of reaching the big leagues this year thanks to the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.
"The Rainier Little League is hosting a home run derby in association with the Seattle Mariners and T-Mobile," Jeremiah Cameron of Rainier Little League said. "We plan to continue this event for 2023 and on."
Locally, players from Little League District #1 in Oregon, home of Rainier Little League, will get their chance to swing for the fences on their home field in downtown Rainier on June 3 starting at 6 p.m.
Players ranging in age from 9-12 will be eligible for the contest and similar long ball derbies will be held on diamonds across the country.
For signup information or other questions, contact Jeremiah Cameron by phone at 503-410-8694, or by email at JMUTTDAWG@OUTLOOK.COM.
Additional information can be found online at www.LittleLeague.org/HomeRunDerby.