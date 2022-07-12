Radio silence: KLOG quietly drops Mariners coverage due to rising costs

If you haven’t heard, and if you live anywhere along the last big bend of the Columbia River before it tumbles to the sea then you probably haven’t, the Seattle Mariners have managed to win a few ball games and are threatening to maintain their relevance.

In the midst of an eight game win streak entering a road series against the Nationals way over in the “other” Washington on Tuesday, the M’s have all of a sudden exited the cellar of the American League West and flung themselves headlong into the Wild Card playoff standings as the season approaches Mid Summer Classic territory.

The only problem for residents of the Lower Columbia region is that this summer the dulcet tones of America’s pastime can’t be easily heard floating on the breeze after local radio station KLOG broke from tradition and dropped the Mariners’ broadcasts from their docket for the first time in roughly four decades.

According to John Paul, program director/general manager for KLOG, the station chose not to renew its contract with the Mariners over the offseason. There was no official announcement by the station acknowledging the change, leaving some fans in the lurch come Opening Day.

Paul blamed the decision on financial considerations

“Our yearly MLB royalties were going up this year and with other employee costs it has made it hard to be profitable with the Mariners,” Paul told The Daily News. “Since KLOG dropped the 24/7 sports format and went back to playing music, we figured it was time to move forward without the Mariners on KLOG.”

That move left fans of the only MLB franchise in the Pacific Northwest with even fewer options for following the franchise. The unfriendly particulars of a large television rights deal already struck a blow to fans trying to watch on some subscription services, and MLB blackout rules make it difficult to stream most games online whether it be video or audio. Now, fans who were weaned on the calls of Dave Niehaus and Rick Rizzs can’t even follow along on the old transistor radio as they putter around the shop or stoop in the garden beneath a summer sunset.

Those warm and fuzzy feelings factored into the calculus of a small town radio station, but like the end of the year MLB standings over the last twenty one years, the cold hard numbers won out in the end.

“Like you, I grew up listening to the Mariners and it was heartbreaking to have to make the decision to not air them,” Paul explained. “I didn’t want to have to drop the Mariners, but we are a small, family-owned business and like any successful business we have to evaluate what is profitable and what isn’t. Unfortunately, it’s become too expensive to carry the Mariners.”

Paul says the station has received some inquiries from listeners wondering why they can’t find their loveable, if historically inept, Mariners anywhere on the dial. He also noted that most people have been sympathetic to the plight of a small business trying to keep up with rising operating costs for a product that has failed to deliver the goods so many times over the years.

The loss of a local affiliate also means that fans will lose out on the opportunity to mingle with team members, including the beloved mascot Moose, during the annual offseason visit from the Mariners’ caravan.

And it doesn’t seem likely that the situation will be changing anytime soon. Even as the Mariners put together a captivating surge in standings just before the trade deadline and a heretofore unimaginable playoff push, Paul doesn’t foresee a scenario where the familiar voices of the M’s broadcast crew will be returning to local airwaves, citing the success of the station’s switch to music with local news and sports brief.

“The positive response since going back to music has been overwhelming,” Paul said. “We’ve had more positive comments about that, than we had negative comments about dropping the Mariners.”

For now, the only hope for Mariners fans from Southwest Washington without a proper connection is to wrap their antennae in extra tin foil and point it north in hopes that the signal from 710 ESPN or 1470 KELA can break through the static. History says those odds are greater than the Mainers making the playoffs anyway.