Mariners bang the drum slowly, drop the beat to Astros

SEATTLE — By now, it’s the last day of August. Your Seattle Mariners are supposed to be dead already. Long ago, the rest of the league was supposed to have begun kicking dirt on their many-headed corpse and the flies from the carrion should be at least several generations deep.
But as impossible as it might be to believe, the Mariners have no intention of drifting away silently into the great night of winter. Instead, they appear hellbent on wreaking havoc on the hearts of their fans like some sort of teal and blue zombie squad until this 162-game séance has run its course.
On Monday, the Mariners saw another appendage fall by the wayside as they fell 4-3 to the Houston Astros in a game marred by misplays and squandered opportunities to rise above the muck.
Houston struck early with the help of a first inning miscue that set the tone for the oddities that would come. That flub came on the second batter of the game when Michael Brantley rocketed a line drive 109 miles-per-hour off his bat to dead center field. Retreating toward the wall Seattle center fielder Jarred Kelenic appeared to have a beat on the ball before twisting around to his right at the last moment and watching as the ball hopped in and then out of his glove. Although not ruled an error, a single by Yordan Alvarez brought Brantley in to score and Carlos Correa, who reached base on a walk, later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker.
With his cutter coming in flat and catching too much of the plate early on, Seattle starting pitcher Chris Flexen turned to other off speed pitches as the game went on finished with a line of 5 ⅔ innings pitched, four strikeouts and just the two runs allowed.
Flexen’s outing came to an end after a two-out double by Jake Myers in the top of the sixth inning and his relief, Case Sadler, was working with high octane stuff. Sadler coaxed an inning-ending ground ball out of Martin Maldonado and then turned in a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of punch outs in the seventh frame. That outing leaves Sadler with a 1.03 ERA in 27 relief appearances this season.
But comebacks aren’t won by relief pitchers, they are merely kept within the realm of possibility, and in the bottom of the sixth it looked like the Mariners were ready to return to the land of the living.
Trailing 2-1 thanks to a solo shot by Jose Marmolejos in the second inning, Seattle set out to go dumpster diving for a victory in the sixth. Kyle Seager got things started with a leadoff walk and then Ty France kept things moving with a single to left field. The momentum briefly stalled when Abraham Toro grounded into a double play but M’s manager Scott Servais had an ace up his sleeve.
The name of that ace? Dylan Moore.
Pinch hitting for Marmolejos, who was making his return to the big league club after a stint in AAA Tacoma, Moore parked an offering from Brooks Raley over the wall and near the drunken Bullpen den of delights in left-center.
That shot gave Seattle a 4-3 lead with just six outs standing between it and the shores of victory. But nautical miles are notoriously tough to estimate by eye, and it turned out the Mariners were farther from safe harbor than it seemed.
Turning to Joe Smith out of the bullpen for the top of the 8th inning, the home team’s voyage promptly went awry.
Yusi Gurriel singled to get the ball rolling and then advanced to second on an error when J.P. Crawford failed to corral Moore’s throw from left field. A single by Tucker in the ensuing at bat brought Gurriel around to score and tie the game at 4-4, while simultaneously setting up the most surreal moment of the contest.
Perhaps he was still thinking about that play gone wrong at the start of the inning, or maybe, with an unfamiliar chill in the air he was thinking about the rapid approach of autumn and the inevitable mortality of man. In any case, Moore’s field of vision was clearly suffering and his execution left plenty to be desired.
So, when Jake Myers punched a rolling single through the six-hole and Tucker stumbled out of the chute making his way to third base it seemed the Mariners had dodged a bullet. By the time Moore picked up the ball in shallow left field Tucker was still several steps away from third base and everyone in the stadium expected Tucker to hold up. Well, everyone in the house except Houston third base coach Gary Pettis who wheeled Tucker home in the face of the defense while Moore nonchalantly gathered the ball and watched on as the Astros took the lead.
“On the groundball base hit to center the runner stumbled a little bit and I think we had a play,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Maybe D-Mo didn’t think we’d have a play, but certainly if you’d have to do it all over again I think he’d fire that ball home so we could have a chance at the plate.”
For his part, Moore didn’t quibble with his manager’s assessment and he had no better luck pinning down any particular reason for his misplay.
“It was the wrong read and I should have thrown home. That’s the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and you’ve got to throw home,” Moore admitted. “They didn’t make those types of mistakes tonight and we did. They took advantage of it and that was the difference.”
Indeed, the disastrous eighth inning seemed to take the wind right out of Seattle’s sails as they struck out in order against Ryne Stanek in the bottom of the frame. The bottom of the 9th was hardly any better as Luis Torrens led off with a walk but then watched helplessly as Houston closer Ryan Pressly set down the next three Mariners in order to end the game.
The loss left Seattle 4.5 games out of the playoff with just 30 games remaining on the schedule. For a team that’s grown accustomed to resuscitating victories from the brink of defeat, the one-run loss to a division rival seemed to sting a little more than usual, especially as their bats and gloves conspired to let them down when they needed them most.
“Hitting with runners in scoring position is the name of the game,” Servais said. “We just haven’t had productive at bats throughout the course of the homestand and it’s frustrating.”
Notes
— UW softball coach Heather Tarr threw out the ceremonial first pitch. She delivered a stone cold strike from 60-feet six-inches while toeing the slab.
— The Mariners recalled Jose Marmolejos from AAA Tacoma and designated Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment in his stead. Marmolejos launched his 4th home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning to celebrate his return.
— After Sunday’s 4-3 win over Kansas City, the Seattle Mariners led MLB in one-run wins with 27. After Monday’s 4-3 loss to Houston their overall record in one-run nail-biters this season is 27-16.
— The Mariners had 30 games left on their schedule entering Tuesday with of 18 of those games coming against AL West opponents.
— The 2021 M’s are only the 5th team in MLB history to have four players record at least even saves in a season. The efforts of Kendall Graveman, Rafeael Montero, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider have tied Seattle with the ‘83 White Sox, ‘85 Blue Jays, ‘93 Cleveland Indians and 2018 Blue Jays. M’s GM Jerry Dipoto was responsible for 11 of those Cleveland saves during his rookie season.