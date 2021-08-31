Mariners bang the drum slowly, drop the beat to Astros

That shot gave Seattle a 4-3 lead with just six outs standing between it and the shores of victory. But nautical miles are notoriously tough to estimate by eye, and it turned out the Mariners were farther from safe harbor than it seemed.

Turning to Joe Smith out of the bullpen for the top of the 8th inning, the home team’s voyage promptly went awry.

Yusi Gurriel singled to get the ball rolling and then advanced to second on an error when J.P. Crawford failed to corral Moore’s throw from left field. A single by Tucker in the ensuing at bat brought Gurriel around to score and tie the game at 4-4, while simultaneously setting up the most surreal moment of the contest.

Perhaps he was still thinking about that play gone wrong at the start of the inning, or maybe, with an unfamiliar chill in the air he was thinking about the rapid approach of autumn and the inevitable mortality of man. In any case, Moore’s field of vision was clearly suffering and his execution left plenty to be desired.