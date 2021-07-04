Happy Fourth: Torrens and Long go deep in Mariners win

That brought up slugger Joey Gallo, who represented both the tying run with two runners on and — as pitching coach Pete Woodworth told Flexen in a mound visit — the starter’s final batter of the day. Facing a full count, Flexen went away from the fastball and cutter that had represented nearly 80% of his offerings Sunday and went with a changeup, getting Gallo out in front for the strikeout to keep the hosts ahead.

“You know he’s going to give you a chance to win the game; he’s going to keep you in the ball game,” Servais said. “I’m really impressed with how he continues to develop. The changeup has become a real weapon for him against left-handed hitters.”

Other than the bumpy sixth, Flexen shoved, navigating his first trip through the Rangers lineup perfectly and striking out five. When he wasn’t missing bats entirely, he was still missing sweet spots; nearly half of the 17 balls the Rangers put in play off him ended up as either fly-outs or pop-outs.

Seattle didn’t have much more success against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz to start, but that all changed in the fourth inning on its second time through the order. Mitch Haniger led off by taking a first-pitch changeup off the arm, and went to second on a single by Ty France. That brought up Torrens, who shot a 1-2 fastball the other way for a three-run home run.