Happy 4th: Torrens and Long go deep in Mariners win

SEATTLE — Saturday, it was the Rangers breaking a random skid, beating the Mariners on the road to break a 13-game losing streak at T-Mobile Park. Sunday, Seattle broke its own odd and rough mold, beating Texas 4-1 for its first win on the Fourth of July in nine years.
The Mariners’ previous Independence Day victory came in 2011 — a 2-1 win over Oakland in which Ichiro had two hits and Justin Smoak and Josh Bard drove in the runs. Mariners fans hadn’t been able to see their team win at home on July 4 since 2008.
But Sunday, Chris Flexen continued his hot summer, and Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr. broke out a couple of early fireworks to give the Mariners all the runs they’d need to get off their patriotic schneid.
Despite pitching on four days’ rest for the first time after the Mariners trimmed their starting rotation to five, Flexen (7-3) put up six strong innings.
“I thought he was really, really sharp,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Going into the game we talked about limiting him, not trying to stretch him too far. But very efficient. We were fired up to get him through six innings and only giving up one run.”
The lone knock on his outing came on the second-weakest contact he allowed all day, when Adolis García scuffed a 54-mph roller that traveled 3 feet in the air but rolled just enough to Flexen’s right to keep from being fielded cleanly, letting Eli White score from first.
That brought up slugger Joey Gallo, who represented both the tying run with two runners on and — as pitching coach Pete Woodworth told Flexen in a mound visit — the starter’s final batter of the day. Facing a full count, Flexen went away from the fastball and cutter that had represented nearly 80% of his offerings Sunday and went with a changeup, getting Gallo out in front for the strikeout to keep the hosts ahead.
“You know he’s going to give you a chance to win the game; he’s going to keep you in the ball game,” Servais said. “I’m really impressed with how he continues to develop. The changeup has become a real weapon for him against left-handed hitters.”
Other than the bumpy sixth, Flexen shoved, navigating his first trip through the Rangers lineup perfectly and striking out five. When he wasn’t missing bats entirely, he was still missing sweet spots; nearly half of the 17 balls the Rangers put in play off him ended up as either fly-outs or pop-outs.
Seattle didn’t have much more success against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz to start, but that all changed in the fourth inning on its second time through the order. Mitch Haniger led off by taking a first-pitch changeup off the arm, and went to second on a single by Ty France. That brought up Torrens, who shot a 1-2 fastball the other way for a three-run home run.
“He’s really been on a tear since he came back from Tacoma with the bat.” Servais said. “We see the kind of power he’s got to the opposite field, it’s pretty impressive.”
Then in the fifth, it was Long’s turn.
His first at-bat of the day, in the third inning, ended with the Mariners’ infielder complaining to the dugout walls about home plate umpire Adam Hamari’s call to strike him out looking on a breaking ball, but his manager told him to focus his ire on himself for not connecting on the fastball that came before it.
“He said, ‘Don’t miss it. If you don’t miss it, you don’t get a chance to be rung up on Strike 3,’” Long said. “I said, ‘You’re right, I’ll handle that.’”
Handle it Long did, yanking Foltynewicz’s 1-0 fastball 423 feet off of the windows of what used to be the Hit-It-Here Cafe on the second deck.
The shot came off of Long’s bat at 110.2 miles per hour, his hardest-hit ball ever in the majors.
“It kind of scared me a little bit, just how good I hit it,” Long said.
Drew Steckenrider and Paul Sewald both put up scoreless frames out of the bullpen after Flexen’s day ended, the latter allowing a double but striking out two. Kendall Gravemen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.
Hey now
During the game, the full lists of All-Star team reserves were announced, and the crowd at T-Mobile Park learned that starter Yusei Kikuchi would be the Mariners’ lone representative at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver.
Through a team-high 93.1 innings in 15 starts, Kikuchi (6-3) has struck out 93 batters and boasts a 3.18 ERA.
“I tip my cap to him, because he’s fit in great from Day 1 in our clubhouse, but now he really is the leader of our staff,” Servais said. “Every time he goes out there, he’s expecting to go deep into the game and win us the ball game.”
It’s the first all-star nod for Kikuchi, who was named to the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Game in Japan three times. He’s the 14th Japanese-born player to be named an MLB All-Star. Four of those — Ichiro Suzuki, Kazuhiro Sasaki, Hisashi Iwakuma, and Shigetoshi Hasegawa — did so while playing for the Mariners.
The only disappointing note in the news was that Kikuchi won’t be joined by any of his teammates in Denver. Biggest among the snubs is J.P. Crawford, who on top of hitting .289 with 21 doubles is statistically one of the top defensive shortstops in baseball, currently sitting at second in defensive WAR.
“The way he’s playing, the way he’s been carrying us and leading us as a team, it’s amazing,” Long said. “I feel like people don’t talk about it enough, just his everyday play, not only in the box but defensively. He’s a magician out there. It doesn’t get any better, and it disgusts me that he’s not in there.”