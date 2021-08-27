KC spots M's four, comes back to win

SEATTLE — For five innings, it seemed as though Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners were going to build off their two-game sweep of the A’s and start out their four game set with Kansas City on a high note. But they play nine in big boy baseball, and the Royals owned the last four frames to steal the series opener 6-4.
Kikuchi was strong through five. After nailing Whit Merrifield with the second pitch of the night, Kikuchi settled in and gave up just one hit before the sixth and looked to be getting stronger as he went.
He sat down Hunter Dozier with a strikeout to end the fourth, then fanned Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor to start a 1-2-3 fifth inning.
Much like Kikuchi, the Mariners also peaked at the plate in the fifth. After getting a run on the board in the first with a bases-loaded walk by Jake Fraley, the Mariners broke through with three runs thanks to two long balls in the bottom of the fifth.
Kyle Seager got the Mariners going with a solo homer to right center. The four-bagger was Seager’s 30th of the year, matching his career best mark with more than a month to go in the season. Seager has had one of the best power bats in the bigs since the All-Star break. He entered the game with 13 dingers since the mid summer classic, which tied him atop the AL with Salvador Perez. His 14th round tripper put him ahead, but Perez had an answer in store.
Seager’s long ball was the last for Royals starter Brad Keller who was pulled with right shoulder discomfort in favor of Joel Payamps. Abraham Toro welcomed Payamps to the game with a single, then Jake Fraley added another long ball to right field to spot Kikuchi a four-run cushion.
Then the tides turned on the Mariners.
Kikuchi gave up back-to-back singles to Ryan O’Hearn and Emmanuel Rivera, then Merrifield doubled to the left field corner to score O’Hearn and put KC on the board. After a visit to the mound, Kikuchi walked Nicky Lopez to load the bags, garnering a visit from Servais and an end to Kikuchi’s night.
Joe Smith came on in relief of Kikuchi in a tight spot with the bases juiced and no outs, but up stepped Perez, and he was ready to answer. Perez lined a shot well over the left field wall for a grand slam. Seattle’s four-run lead had disappeared and the Royals were in the driver’s seat up 5-4.
Smith got out of the inning, but the Mariners never answered at the plate. After the comeback from KC, the Mariners’ runners left on base began to haunt them. They left the bases loaded in the first and fourth innings, then put runners on first and third with no outs in the sixth and left them stranded there.
The loss drops the Mariners to 3.5 games back from Boston in the chase for the final wildcard spot after entering the day just 2.5 out.
Longview Connection
On a local note, Mark Morris and LCC legend Bud Black played for both these squads. He got his brief start in the bigs with the M’s, appearing in two games, before moving over to Kansas City where he pitched for the next seven seasons. Black currently manages the Colorado Rockies.