KC spots M's four, comes back to win

SEATTLE — For five innings, it seemed as though Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners were going to build off their two-game sweep of the A’s and start out their four game set with Kansas City on a high note. But they play nine in big boy baseball, and the Royals owned the last four frames to steal the series opener 6-4.

Kikuchi was strong through five. After nailing Whit Merrifield with the second pitch of the night, Kikuchi settled in and gave up just one hit before the sixth and looked to be getting stronger as he went.

He sat down Hunter Dozier with a strikeout to end the fourth, then fanned Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor to start a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Much like Kikuchi, the Mariners also peaked at the plate in the fifth. After getting a run on the board in the first with a bases-loaded walk by Jake Fraley, the Mariners broke through with three runs thanks to two long balls in the bottom of the fifth.