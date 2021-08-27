Back at the ballpark: Sights and sounds of a return to T-Mobile

SEATTLE — As I made the trip north to Seattle to cover the Mariners while they hosted the Royals in T-Mobile Park, it had admittedly been a while since I'd been to the big ballpark that borders Lumen Field in the SoDo District. In fact, the last time I was there, the place was still called Safeco.

After spending a couple years in Montana — a recreationalists paradise, but devoid of professional sports — it was nice to get back to the park and take in the familiar sights, sounds and smells of a big league game. But after a year without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were to be expected. Yet upon first glance, it seemed like a pretty typical day at the park. Beyond scattered masks throughout the stadium and a press box full of them, things looked downright normal.

Attendance was probably a bit lower than it would have been before the pandemic made large gatherings taboo. With paid attendance listed officially at 16,882 and with the Mariners in striking distance of the postseason this late into August, fans likely would be turning out to back the blue and teal in greater numbers without the health concerns.