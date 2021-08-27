Back at the ballpark: Sights and sounds of a return to T-Mobile

SEATTLE — As I made the trip north to Seattle to cover the Mariners while they hosted the Royals in T-Mobile Park, it had admittedly been a while since I'd been to the big ballpark that borders Lumen Field in the SoDo District. In fact, the last time I was there, the place was still called Safeco.
After spending a couple years in Montana — a recreationalists paradise, but devoid of professional sports — it was nice to get back to the park and take in the familiar sights, sounds and smells of a big league game. But after a year without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were to be expected. Yet upon first glance, it seemed like a pretty typical day at the park. Beyond scattered masks throughout the stadium and a press box full of them, things looked downright normal.
Attendance was probably a bit lower than it would have been before the pandemic made large gatherings taboo. With paid attendance listed officially at 16,882 and with the Mariners in striking distance of the postseason this late into August, fans likely would be turning out to back the blue and teal in greater numbers without the health concerns.
The fans that were there on Thursday were also relatively spread out and assigned seating extended into the upper regions of the stadium. During a normal season, more fans would do their best creep down closer to the field to get a better view of the diamond, an unspoken tradition of watching an M's game in a half-empty stadium that dates back to the Kingdome days.
In years past, I’ve gotten on the good side of some friendly ushers that helped us find some empty seats with the desired view. But for the most part, fans found their seat and parked themselves there for good.
There was one mass exodus, however.
With the roof open, rain began to fall in the fourth inning, seemingly out of nowhere, and far earlier than it had been forecasted. Fans in the lower areas rushed for cover and took the rain as a sign to venture back onto the concourse to resupply their game snacks and beverages until the roof had closed. Fittingly, the rain had already dissipated before the roof had reached the far side of the field but at least everyone as well fed.
With 81 home games, promotions happen constantly at the ballpark, and that stayed true to form with ‘South of France’ night, in honor of Mariner slugger Ty France. France has been on a tear this season, batting .289 with 16 homers and 59 RBIs in his first season as a full time starter at first base. The fans in section 105, just to the right of the foul pole in right field, were given “Vive Ty France” shirts and a complimentary baguette upon entry and plenty of them paired that with a beret to complete the theme du jour. The faux-nationalism reached its peak when thousands of fans proudly waved their baguettes in the air as the PA announcer stirred them into a French frenzy, which just has to be a T-Mobile Park first.
The ever present smell of the long list of ballpark foods wafted its way up to the confines of the press box as I read through some of the game information tidbits and one note stopped me in my tracks. Friday’s game was set to be the 1,755th in T-Mobile Park, which matches the total number of games the Mariners played in the King Dome. Somehow, T-Mobile still seemed like one of the newer parks in the big leagues to me (and it will always seem that way compared to iconic venues like Wrigley or Fenway). All of a sudden, though, my perspective has shifted.
The biggest takeaway from the big return to the stadium is that it had been way too long since I'd laid yes on the greenest grass of a big league park. There's really nothing like it. And, it was nice to get a firsthand reminder of what fans missed in 2020, because a TV will never be able to replicate the feeling that comes form actually stepping foot inside the friendly confines and watching amongst the crowd.