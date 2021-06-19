Orzel Haymaker roundup: Dirtbags whiff against Everett

WINLOCK — The Rural Baseball Inc. hitters just couldn’t get anything going on Day 2 of the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament in a 3-0 loss to the Everett Rival Baseball Club.

The boys from up north sent out Alec Harshaw to the hill, and the 6-foot, 4-inch hurler bound from NAIA Doane University in Nebraska next season shoved. The Dirtbags managed just five hits, and only got two runners into scoring position all game long.

“Their guy did a great job attacking the zone and taking it to our hitters,” RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor said. “He had a real herky-jerky motion that kept us off balance and plus velocity that was better than we’ve seen all year.”

Jesse Towns and Dylan Mills both went 1-for-2 and reached base a second time on a free passes. Jack Boothe, Daymon Gressett, and Ryan Bloomstrom all added knocks.

Harshaw struck out seven when it was all said and done.

“Facing that kind of pitching will be good for our guys as we get into the summer,” Taylor said. “Can’t hit the hard stuff if you haven’t seen it.”