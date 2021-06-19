Orzel Haymaker roundup: Dirtbags whiff against Everett

WINLOCK — The Rural Baseball Inc. hitters just couldn’t get anything going on Day 2 of the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament in a 3-0 loss to the Everett Rival Baseball Club.
The boys from up north sent out Alec Harshaw to the hill, and the 6-foot, 4-inch hurler bound from NAIA Doane University in Nebraska next season shoved. The Dirtbags managed just five hits, and only got two runners into scoring position all game long.
“Their guy did a great job attacking the zone and taking it to our hitters,” RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor said. “He had a real herky-jerky motion that kept us off balance and plus velocity that was better than we’ve seen all year.”
Jesse Towns and Dylan Mills both went 1-for-2 and reached base a second time on a free passes. Jack Boothe, Daymon Gressett, and Ryan Bloomstrom all added knocks.
Harshaw struck out seven when it was all said and done.
“Facing that kind of pitching will be good for our guys as we get into the summer,” Taylor said. “Can’t hit the hard stuff if you haven’t seen it.”
Opposite Harshaw, Bloomstrom went five innings on the mound for the Dirtbags. He struck out two and held Everett to five hits, though the visitors were able to take the lead in the top of the third and scratch two more across in the fifth.
The loss dropped RBI to 1-1 in the tournament, setting up an important game against Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AA Rohl Roofers on Saturday, to determine seeding for Sunday’s bracket play.
Roofers come back late, then lose
LCBC AA Rohl Roofing found its offense late, but couldn’t stave off Aberdeen at the death, falling 5-4 in walk-off fashion Friday.
The Roofers simply could not touch Aberdeen’s starter; despite drawing seven walks, they got no hits off of him for four innings. But in the fifth, Aberdeen went to the bullpen, and LCBC pounced.
The Roofers struck back in the sixth, tying the game at 2-2. Aberdeen jumped back with a run off of R.A. Long’s Ian Elmore in the sixth, but Canyon Rader came in to get LCBC out of it. The runs continued in the seventh with the Roofers putting up two more to take their first lead of the game at 4-3, but Aberdeen struck back for good in the bottom of the seventh, plating two more off of Rader to walk off winners.
Kelso’s Ben Muraski went five innings out of the gate for the Roofters, striking out four and allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
Dominic Curl, Karson Hawkins, and Rader were the only LCBC players to log hits, but the Roofers got on plenty via 11 free passes — 10 walks and a hit batter.
Rohl Roofing was slated to face Rural Baseball Inc. in a seeding matchup Saturday night to determine its Sunday fate.
Saturday Action
Kelso Premier downed the Aberdeen Apes 13-0 to improve to 2-0 in the Orzel Haymaker Memorial.
Alex Buchanan of Castle Rock started the game on the mound for Kelso and earned the win.
The victory set Premier up with a semifinal date against the winner of Saturday night's RBI versus Rohl Roofing contest.