There is a mystique to hitting fourth in the batting order. It’s one of two spots that has its own name. Clean-up. It’s a spot once occupied by the famed Lou Gehrig. It’s a spot that comes with pressure to produce. It’s a spot that is indicates to everyone, the other team included, that you aren’t to be trifled with.

Fewer fastballs. More breaking balls.

Much care is taken when pitching to someone hitting cleanup.

All Easton Amundson has done in that spot, a space he’s occupied basically the entire season, is produce. He led the NWAC in homers with nine and was third in RBI with 47 en route to earning West Division MVP honors. And he added three more to that total and two of the most important, by driving in Tyler Peterson and Wren Cecil with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to propel the Lower Columbia Red Devils to a 3-1 with over Edmonds in the first round of the NWAC Baseball Tournament on Thursday night at Story Field.

“I had a lot of confidence going into that at-bat,” Amundson said. “I know what I can do and I came through big for our team.”

Let’s talk about that eighth inning. To even get to Amundson, the Red Devils had work to do and the bottom of the order had to do it.

Michael Lewis, who began the season as LCC’s leadoff hitter before a wrist injury knocked him out of the lineup and a season’s worth of ups and downs and lineup shifts pushed him down the order. But he doesn’t hit ninth because he can’t hit. He hits ninth because he’s fast and he can hit.

And so Lewis drew a walk off Edmonds starter Josh Flaughter who, after a rocky first inning, largely cruised to the fulcrum of an eighth inning. Leadoff hitter Peterson tried to bunt him to second but Edmonds third baseman Ryan Rivera made a sparkling play to charge, field and fire to second to get Lewis. LCC challenged, but the call stood. One out.

That brought up second baseman Cecil, who likes to bunt and work counts and doesn’t waste swings. And so, of course, he shot a double down the left field line. Because of course he did.

“Big moment, not necessarily that guy you’re always thinking is gonna have that moment,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “But he’s just a player with a nose for it. He’s kinda gritty, got some I.Q. that can find a lot of different ways to get on. I love when we’re hitting the doubles because it makes those corner guys have to respect that bunt game even more.”

That brought up catcher Justin Stransky, who is committed to Fresno State for next season and is one of the best all-around players in the league this year after hitting .314 with a top-10 on-base (.400) and top-ten slugging (.500). In a 2-2 count, he laid off a knee-buckling breaking ball that the Edmonds crowd and dugout thought was a strike, then laid down his bat a pitch later and trotted to first base when he earned a walk.

We’ve all heard of Win Anyway, LCC’s seemingly famous in-house saying. But they have another, less famous saying.

“A walk is a win is another one that we like to use,” Lupinski said. “Sometimes stealing first base, stealing it on that walk, extending the inning gave us (an) absolute opportunity to get the meat of our order up. Sometimes the biggest moment isn't always stroking the double, it’s putting the guy in the right position by doing your job.”

Then Amundson drove in the two runs, and away we go.

But none of that happens without LCC’s prized lefty Michael Schwarz.

The mid-80s but pinpoint sophomore was dominant, striking out nine Tritons over seven innings of work and just a single earned run on four hits. With Flaugher carving up the LCC order, the Red Devils needed Schwarz to match him.

And he did.

And here’s the wild thing: Schwarz told Lupinski he didn’t even think he was at his sharpest.

It’s weird. Sometimes when a pitcher doesn’t think they’re at they're best, they wind up pitching especially well. It's something about how our brains force us to concentrate harder because we think the physical parts are somewhat lacking. Whatever the reason, Schwarz was brilliant.

“It’s honestly amazing, the way he throws. It’s unreal,” Amundson said. “And he does it every single time."

And it saved LCC’s offense following an uncharacteristic base running mistake.

After Amundson had already driven in a run in the bottom of the first, LCC had Stransky at second and Amundson at first with one out and Cayden Wotipka up, a dangerously powerful hitter in his own right.

But Stransky got a little aggressive in his secondary lead, and Edmonds, on a set play, got the LCC catcher hung up between second and third. Amundson didn’t react right away, hesitating between first and second and himself got hung up and eventually tagged out. What started as a very good scoring chance and an opportunity to get to the talented Flaugher early turned into a momentum bump for Edmonds.

It turned out to be LCC’s best scoring chance against the Tritons freshman hurler.

“Definitely give them credit for setting up a good pick,” Lupinski said. “Caught us just getting a little lackadaisical getting into our secondary a little early. Definitely a mistake on our part, but give Edmonds pitchers and coaches credit for working the game and taking what we gave them.”

And here’s the important thing. Schwarz threw the seven frames, then R.A. Long product Jadon Williamson threw the final two. In a tournament where you have a minimum of 18 innings to fill and an absolute maximum of 54, you have to find ways to preserve your pitching staff.

If you dig into it too soon, you run out of arms or are forced to pitch someone on short rest and risk injury or ineffectiveness. But if you stay with a guy too long thinking about preserving your staff, you run the risk of letting an inning get out of hand and spoiling the whole plan. It’s a balance. A difficult dance. One that has burned more than one coach over the 150-year history of the sport.

But with Schwarz dealing and Williamson sharp in relief, LCC has virtually it’s whole staff at its disposal entering Friday night's tilt with Spokane. That's important because the Sasquatch have a penchant for grinding out at-bats and loading the bases with traffic in a way that promises to tax LCC’s pitchers.

“Been on all sides of it in tournament baseball,” Lupinski said of pitching staff usage. “Excellent job by Mike and Williamson to save the 'pen. And Williamson even throwing some light pitches, you’ll see him back in this tournament as well. Incredibly fired up for that. It doesn’t always work out. We need to make sure that we’re doing a good job (Friday) using that to our advantage and not just thinking that we can rest on our laurels.”

That fresh staff will turn to Kalama product Noah Imboden to start on the mound against the East No. 1 Spokane in a game set to start at 7:35 p.m. back at David Story Field.

Around the Bracket

The 2023 iteration of the NWAC Baseball Tournament wasted no time in offering its first upset, when the Tacoma Titans scored four runs in the eighth inning or later (one in the penultimate frame and three in the final one) to best North Division champ Bellevue in a 6-2 decision.

Bellevue overcame an early 2-0 deficit when Parker Cumberland singled home a run off fresh reliever Dylan Watts, then Nate Cain brought in the tying run with an RBI groundout.

But the Bulldogs couldn’t get the crucial next zero when Drew Johnson singled in Drake Anderson for the eventual game-winner.

Kamana Nahaku had two hits, drove in a pair, scored a run, walked once and threw a runner out at the plate trying to score for an inning-ending double play. Noah Fields added a pair of hits, one a double, and scored twice.

Rylen Bayne had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Tacoma added three more in the ninth with the help of a throwing error on Pyker Fortier with the bases loaded when a high chopper took him away from second base and he elected to try to get the force out at second instead of going to first. The throw leaked all the way to the warning track beyond third base and two scored on the play. Anderson drove in the third with a sac fly, then Tacoma stranded a runner in the bottom to stay in the winner’s bracket where it will play Linn-Benton on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

Bellevue was set to Columbia Basin on Friday morning.

—

The Linn-Benton Roadrunners continued their quest for a repeat title after dispatching the Columbia Basin Hawks 5-0 on Thursday.

Titus Demitru lined the first homer of the tournament into the CBC bullpen beyond the left field fence for all the runs LB needed. Kyle Perkins added two more in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out, two-run single and Trey Nelson had an RBI walk.

Perkins finished with two hits and the two RBI and Kace Naone added a double.

Harper Huang had two hits in the loss and Brooks Rasmussen and Hayden Matray each walked twice.

Roadrunners starter Chase Reynolds scattered two hits over 6.0 innings but did walk four.

Linn-Benton stays in the winner’s bracket to play Tacoma. Columbia Basin will play Bellevue for their tournament, and season lives.

—

The champions of the East, Spokane College, needed a five-run sixth inning to survive against the Lane Titans Thursday evening 8-5.

The Sasquatch couldn’t break through against Lane starter Caleb Archibald, but managed to chase him in the fourth inning, then wore out the Titans bullpen.

In that sixth, Spokane sent 10 men to the plate and got RBI base hits from Bryson Vaughn and Cannon Marshall, the latter a two-run worm-burner that gave Spokane the lead after Vaughn’s knotted the score at three runs apiece.

After a shaky first three innings (two runs in the first and one in the third), Spokane starter Garrett Gores got to the seventh before yielding the ball to Michael Cunneely with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Jaxson Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and two walks. Gores added two hits and and RBI offensively, and Bryson Vaughn notched two hits, scored twice with an RBI and a walk. Joey Weissenfels had two hits and as many RBI, as did Cannon Marshall.

Bryan Rojas reached five times for the Titans — four hits and a walk — and scored two runs. Brock Packer walked three times and scored twice, which offet a pair of strikeouts. Nate May drove in a pair and Noah Juarez added a pair of singles.

Lane was scheduled to play Edmonds at 12:35 p.m. on Friday.