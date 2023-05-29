Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jadon Williamson’s path to baseball immortality was rocky, nonlinear, full of failure and doubt, but also of love and belief.

He showed signs of next level talent as early as his sophomore year of high school, and did enough during his time at R. A. Long to earn a place with the vaunted Lower Columbia Red Devils, a place where local kids often struggle to make an impact.

He had to take time away from the team before this season started and didn’t return to the dugout until April, then made just three appearances, logging 10 1/3 innings but didn’t allow an earned run. Then he was dominant in two innings in LCC’s first round win over Edmonds on Thursday, but nothing alluded to what was next.

To have the game he had, in the moment he had it considering everything makes the achievement that much greater. It makes the success that much sweeter and makes all the trials and tribulations that much more worth it.

In the NWAC championship game Monday evening Williamson relieved starter Noah Imboden after the freshman from Kalama had some bad luck in the first inning, and went the rest of the way. The tall righty finished with a line of 8 2/3 innings, seven hits, an earned run, two walks and 14 strikeouts. He dominated the Tacoma Titans lineup en route to LCC claiming a 5-3 win clinching its 15th title in school history.

The performance earned Williamson the honor of All-Tournament MVP, an accomplishment he now shares with his high school coach Mark Hulings. That sort of pressure that comes with knowing LCC legends was never far from his mind on the way to the myth-making outing.

“I’ve been thinking about that trophy every time I’ve been in the gym, every afternoon just look at that banner hanging that says we haven’t won since 2019 and I wanted to put 2023 up there,” Williamson said. “That was my adrenaline drive every day I went to the gym, every day I got up every morning. Just a bad or a good day, I had to work my (butt) off to help this team get a dub.”

The journey Williamson took to his place in history, and the team’s reaction surrounding it, only shows how close these Red Devils are.

Shouts of “Jado!” rang out as Williamson left the field after the eighth, and propelled him back onto it for the ninth. Exaltations of “Jado!” filled his ears as he received the golden bat honoring his performance.

Those low moments where Williamson didn’t know if he’d pitch again ran through his head. His teammates were there for him then. And they were here for him now. And he re-payed them with everything he had.

“I mean, I can’t imagine how he feels,” sophomore center fielder Matthew Lewis said. “If I could say one thing to him now, it’d be, ‘You earned it, man.’ He fought his butt off. In baseball, outside of baseball. He got the opportunity, and that’s one man you don't want to see when he’s on his mission.”

When told how Williamson was feeling, that he was hungry, Lewis laughed.

“Hey, that boy’s gonna go eat,” Lewis said “I’ll tell you that.”

While LCC hit in the top of the ninth, Williamson was pacing the dugout. He walked to and fro, pausing to stretch his arm on the little gate, then continuing his ritual. Pacing. Moving. Never stopping. Never resting.

You could see, in those movements, in his face, the space he’s been in for the last few months. Never stopping. Never resting. He said we wanted to make himself uncomfortable. He said he couldn’t taste comfort until the job was done. He wasn’t just talking about today. He was talking about everything.

“I never got comfortable. I couldn’t get comfortable until, obviously, that last out,” Williamson said. “I had to stay as sharp as I could be going into every pitch. Even after a strikeout. Even after that second out in the last inning. I had to stay as sharp as I could because anything could go wrong at any time.”

But Williamson wasn’t the only person who felt like they needed some redemption, or some love, or just someone to tell them, “I believe in you.”

After Spokane beat LCC Friday night and sent the Red Devils to the loser’s bracket, Easton Amundson was slowing making the long walk back to the hitting barn. He was frustrated. He felt like he was letting the team down.

Named the West Division MVP after hitting a league-leading nine homers with 47 RBI and a .340 batting average entering the NWAC Tournament, Amundson was in a low place just two games into the tournament. Sure, he had driven in the game-winning RBI in LCC’s opening-round win over Edmonds, but successes like that tend to get drowned out by more recent failures.

Baseball is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately relationship. And it hadn’t done much for the big first baseman in some time.

Assistant coaches Mike Calia Jr. and Brian Valentine each had their own talks with Amundson, hands on shoulders, eyes locked, encouraging words moving from their mouths to his ears. He nodded, listening. They told him he would still do something big to help them. They told him they believe in him.

What did he do?

He hit a three-run homer off Gonzaga-bound Justin Feld to erase an early 2-0 deficit, giving LCC all the runs it would need to dogpile on its home turf.

Even through his frustration, the Red Devils knew Amundson would help them, even when he didn’t think he could.

“I love that my teammates had my back,” Amundson said. “I felt so good in that at-bat right there and came through for them. So it was awesome.”

Off the bat, Amundson’s blast was clearly struck well. But the infamous David Story Field wind has knocked down enough ostensibly sure homers that Amudnson wasn’t so sure, so he ran hard. At the end of its arc the ball hit off the Wood’s Logging sign, which hangs just above the yellow home run line and sits almost right in the middle of the power alley.

You could see a little flutter as the ball hit the sign and bounced back onto the field, and Tacoma center fielder Kamana Nahaku smartly threw the ball back in, hoping to fool everyone and hold Amundson to a double.

The sophomore slugger from Nampa, Idaho had stopped at second, told that it was a double. And he wasn’t arguing or taking any chances. It wasn’t until the home plate umpire spun his finger in the air that Amundson resumed his trot around the bases and greeted his teammates after his 10th homer of the season. The blast also tied him for most all-time at LCC in the wood bat era with Kelso's Cort Carpenter, who hit 10 big ones in 2007.

“That was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Amundson said. “I had so much confidence in Jadon, and he went out there and shoved. So it was awesome.”

Those feelings weren't uncommon for the Red Devils over the weekend, or the season.

Michael Lewis started the season as the leadoff hitter, but a wrist injury diving headfirst into first to beat out a grounder during the first home series of the season knocked him out of the lineup. By the end of the season was hitting ninth.

It’s definitely a sacrifice, hitting at the very bottom and not the very top. But with Lewis’ ability at the plate and the way he can run, he effectively makes the bottom of the lineup the top, a fact that can be difficult to convince players of.

Monday was his 20th birthday. To celebrate early he knocked in a pair of runs during LCC’s 10-2 afternoon win over Lane that got them to the final nine innings, and said after the game there was only one birthday present he really wanted, and he knew some guys who could make that happen.

Afterwards, a white champions t-shirt pulled over his uniform and a smile plastered upon his face, he said something else interesting. Or more rather, a number.

That number was 33. Thirty-three guys. The whole roster. Everyone did something. From the names everyone knows like Justin Stranksy and Amundson and now Williamson, to names that might go unnoticed like Royce Vandine or Jake Smith or Grady Finney.

Everyone did something. Even if it was in the dugout. Especially if it was in the dugout.

“It took all 33 guys to be behind each other, knowing that we all had each other’s backs,” Lewis said. “It definitely makes it feel even better.”

How many words are in the English lexicon? The Oxford Dictionary says almost 172,000. So boiling this team down to one word seems impossible, a futile endeavor that can only end in analysis paralysis.

But Lupinski has a word. Lupinski’s always got words.

“Definitely response,” Lupinski said, without hesitation and thinking back to the opening week of the season when LCC lost three of four to Umpqua then turned around and took three of four from Bellevue. “Because at times we played a very ugly brand of baseball throughout our season. We had to try out a lot of different ways to win and find what works for us. But every setback, the tough preseason schedule, it all led us up to here. And I think it’s important for these guys."

That's the hard part of the journey that the Red Devils like to embrace in their own special way. It's part of that Lower Columbia legend as much as any championship.

"Our preseason schedule was a shredder," Lupinski added. "But really, those failures gave you the opportunity to face 95 and go face a team that obviously won the most games in the NWAC. It’s not always that team that wins. It’s that team that was best today, and we were a really good team today.”