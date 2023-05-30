Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If the Lower Columbia Red Devils baseball team had an identity, a sense of self, it would be their penchant for facing adversity head on. Meeting challenges. Not quitting. You could say these are clichés, and you might be right.

But clichés always start from a place of truth and their overuse, and even misuse, are what pushe them over that line. In this case, it is accurate. And the Red Devils’ 5-3 win over Tacoma in the winner-take-all contest Monday night at Story Field in the NWAC Baseball Championships is yet another example.

“Really proud, really happy,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “I think yes, it is an expectation. But what I also really love about Lower Columbia is they understand that it’s not easy. It sounds simple, but it’s not always easy to get that done. And we feel incredibly supported here to do what we love to do.”

Given the test of besting Tacoma's Gonzaga-bound Justin Feld and Auburn-bound Dylan Watts, the Red Devils' path to their 15th NWAC title was not an easy one. They knew that going in. Everyone knew that Feld and Watts would throw, and that they are really good, and that runs would be at a premium.

“I mean shoot, we knew the battle, we knew they weren’t gonna give it to us,” LCC outfielder Matthew Lewis said “But I don’t think there was a doubt in anyone’s mind. We were ready to go and it’s what we’ve been working all year for.”

It’s the calculus that went into pulling starter Noah Imboden after just four batters and one out in the game, even though you can’t say he pitched poorly.

Imboden allowed soft singles to Kamana Nahaku and Drew Johnson, then Dane Woodcook laid down a perfect bunt that Red Devils third baseman Wren Cecil pocketed, not wanting to risk a throw with a runner rounding third base.

The Titan's WSU drop-back Drake Anderson then flew out to Cayden Wotipka in left on a ball that got knocked down by the wind, and his throw back to the infield was quick and on target, keeping Nahaku at third.

Then Imboden got the ground ball he wanted, a topspin one-hopper to Cecil at third. But the multi-spot infielder got caught in between, and instead of LCC getting two outs, Tacoma got two runs. It was some bad luck that got Imboden off the mound and into the dugout, not bad pitching.

But with Tacoma throwing who they were, Kurt Lupinski couldn’t let the game get away from him. That also meant that Jadon Williamson got to the mound to twirl his now legendary appearance.

Tall and lean with long arms, Williamson features a free and easy delivery that belies the kind of velocity he can create. The Titans rarely got comfortable swings off against the sophomore, and those that they did were rare and inconsistent. When Tacoma started to get comfortable, Williamson changed his sequences. Sliders came first, then fastballs. Or fastballs, then sliders.

He pitched the rest of the game after entering in the first, finishing with a line of 8 2/3 innings, seven hits, an earned run and 14 strikeouts against just two walks.

“I am so proud of him,” Amundson said. “He’s come such a long way. And it’s so awesome to see him succeed like that.”

Down 2-0 early, LCC was in a spot that wasn’t unfamiliar.

The best teams are always comfortable being uncomfortable. Deficits mean nothing. Remember, this is a team that was nine offensive outs from elimination, then scored seven runs against Bellevue to both eliminate the Bulldogs and relax its collective shoulders and put wind in its sails.

And so, in the top of the third, LCC went to work.

Carson Hayes walked, then got to third on successive groundouts. Royce Vandine, who entered the starting lineup for the Bellevue contest and never left after going 4-for-6 in this first two games and consistently contributing good at-bats, even if they ended in outs, walked to give the Red Devil another base runner and extended the inning

Then, after a few days of struggles, Justin Stransky showed why he’s one of the best players in the NWAC. Maybe an hour and a half after going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in LCC’s 10-2 drubbing on Lane to reach the title game, Stranksy rolled one to the left side that Tacoma third baseman Jeremiah Crain tried to cut off, but it leaked through and moved everybody along 90 feet.

Specifically, it drove in Hayes from third and got Vandine to second. Then, with Stransky watching from first, it was time for Easton Amundson to do what he does.

Even through a short-lived slump, he still was among the tournament leaders in RBI, which indicates how production doesn’t always come in the form of hits. But this time, it was a hit. A big one. A loud one. An important one.

Amundson hammered a Feld fastball into the right-center gap and Nahaku chased and chased and jumped and couldn’t come up with it. It had hit off the Wood’s Logging sign just above the home run line and bounced back in. After a brief moment of confusion and anticipation, home plate Umpire Jon Campbell waggled his finger in the air, indicating it was a home run and giving LCC a 4-2 lead, which it never gave up.

“A 4-2 lead, that’s all I needed,” Williamson said. “(Amundson) made it possible for us to get that win.”

Tacoma coach Ryan Mummert, who was coaching his final game for the Titans as he’s resigning to lead the Athletic Department at Kennedy High School in Burien, then opted to remove Feld for Watts, who offered blazing fastballs mostly at 94 miles per hour, but topping out at 96.

Tacoma managed the run off Williamson when Nahaku singled with one out, followed by a single from Johnson.

After Woodcook struck out looking, Anderson singled firmly down the left field line, then moved to second when Wotipka bobbled the ball a bit before throwing it back in.

But Williamson limited the damage, maintained the one-run lead and didn’t let Tacoma do much else the rest of the way.

LCC added an insurance run the next half inning when Stransky and Amundson each drew walks from Watts, then Wotipka bounced one to third base and the ensuing throw pulled first baseman Noah Fields off the bag.

With the bases loaded and the potentially dangerous Kyle Parkman due up, Mummert went to sidearm lefty Jack Berg. The 6-foot-5 reliever got Parkman swinging, then induced a too-shallow flyout to Isaiah McFall to right.

But Hayes, a sophomore who was in and out of the lineup over the weekend and involved in some key moments and played a more than competent second base once again came up clutch. This time he did it by laying off some tough sliders and milking a bases-loaded walk to drive in Stranksy and give LCC a much-needed insurance run.

And, of course, Williamson did the rest. He pitched around a walk in the eighth, then retired the side in order in the ninth, including a strikeout of Nahaku who was arguably the most dangerous hitter for any team over the course of the whole weekend.

When Wotipka secured the final liner in his glove the Red Devils burst from the dugout and went straight for Williamson on the mound. Wotipka stood near, holding up the ball that won LCC’s 15th total championship.

Through the adversity, through the struggle and the failure, through the loser’s bracket and through 18 innings on the final day of a five-day tournament, the Red Devils persevered. As they’d done all season.

“I think it’s a sense of confidence, it’s a sense of togetherness. Shoot, it’s always easier to go do something when you got somebody with you,” Lupinski said. “And our guys fed our energy to each other where yeah, it might be a hitter versus a pitcher, but you got a whole group of Red Devils pulling for those guys. It’s something we talk about a lot. We try and manage our energy, manage our mindset."

And it worked.

"This team, they were a team where you had to get all the outs, make all the pitches. Because they didn’t want to go away," Lupinski noted. "That’s a hard thing that you can’t always teach a club, and this club had that trait.”