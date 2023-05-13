CENTRALIA — Behind the offense of Cayden Wotipka, Lower Columbia picked up a sweep of Centralia in a league doubleheader on Friday by scores of 8-3 and 5-0.

The sweep extended LCC’s winning streak to 12 games and was its 22nd win in 26 games. Despite the run, LCC (33-13) remained just one game in front of Tacoma in the West Region standings.

Wotipka batted 4-for-8 with a pair of homers, a triple and seven RBIs batting from the five hole to pace the Red Devils offense across the two games. Wotipka helped LCC jump out to a 6-1 lead in Game 1 with a two-run triple in the second inning. He added a homer in the seventh to cap the LCC scoring before returning to the field in the second game with a two-run bomb in the fourth inning.

Lower Columbia never faced a real threat from Centralia as it opened the first inning of the opening game with a four spot as Easton Amundson drilled a three-run homer and Kyle Parkman added an RBI single.

After Centralia came back with a run in its half of the first, the Red Devils rattled the lumber again in the second inning when Wotipka ripped his triple to center. Then in the fourth, sophomore catcher Justin Stransky crushed his fifth home run of the season to give LCC a 7-1 lead.

The team cruised from there with Jadon Wiliamson of R.A. Long providing yeoman’s work out of the pen in relief of Owen Luchies. Williamson held Centralia scoreless over 6 2/3 innings on two hits and four walks. He struck out nine.

It wasn’t just Wotipka doing all of the hitting for LCC at the newly christened Bob Peters field.

Stransky finished his day 3-for-5 with a homer to lead the Red Devils’ offense and Tyler Reese went 2-for-4. Then, in the final game of the day, Tyler Peterson batted 2-for-4 and Amundson was 1-for-2 with a couple of walks.

Braydon Wells picked up the win for the Red Devils in Game 2 after pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings on six hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Casen Taggart batted 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and James Nelson went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Trailblazers in the opener. River Terry hit 2-for-2 in the second game.

LCC and Centralia were set to get back after it on Saturday with a doubleheader at Story Field beginning at noon.