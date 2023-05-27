Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every person who played baseball has a story. Our season was over. We were down big late. Then something happened. An error. A hit. A homer.

Years in the future, the members of the 2023 Lower Columbia baseball team will have a story. Down 5-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, its season dissolving away, its offense absent, Cayden Wotipka launched a three-run homer over the Bellevue left field bullpen and into the narrow parking lot beyond, capping a seven-run frame and extending LCC’s season with a 7-6 win.

Following an emotionally draining and physically taxing three-hour marathon loss to Spokane the night before, LCC seemed to be sleepwalking. Rylen Bayne was skipping through the LCC order. A lineup shakeup — Royce Vandine in at DH in the two hole — didn’t seem enough to change fortunes.

Bellevue scored a trio of runs in the second and a pair in the fifth, and entering the seventh seemed sure to advance and eliminate the West Division champions and host Red Devils.

Then something happened.

Kyle Parkman and Wren Cecil got plunked by North Division MVP Bayne to start the frame, then Carson Hayes walked to load the bases.

Michael Lewis drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Tyler Peterson lined one to left to drive in a run and get LCC on the board, then Vandine added his second hit of the afternoon for another. Then Justin Stranksy watch a borderline pitch go by for strike three, before Easton Amundson drove in a third on a deep sacrifice fly to right.

That brought up Wotipka, who entered the weekend with six homers, tied for Stranksy for third-most in the league.

And with the chips down, he got every bit of it. Off the bat it was a sure homer, it was just a matter of how far it would go. Parker Cumberland gave it a courtesy chase in left out of habit more than anything.

After entering the inning with no runs, just four hits and little hope, LCC scored seven seventh-inning runs and completely turned its fortunes. It’s a streak starter, a hope-creator, a destiny-fulfiller.

Cam Oram relieved Brady Wells after the freshman lefty gave up five runs over 4 2/3 innings, and did well to keep Bellevue at least within striking distance. Oram allowed a solo homer to Cam Hoiland to lead off the bottom of the seventh then worked out of a jam later in the frame to maintain LCC’s lead, getting a sparkling sliding catch in the left-center gap to save two runs from the offensive hero Wotipka.

Carson Krukman locked down the final six outs for the Red Devils to earn the save against the top of the Bellevue order.

LCC’s next game is yet to be determined, although it will happen on Sunday. The Red Devils will either play at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday or 4:05 depending on how the Spokane-Tacoma game turned out Saturday evening. For full coverage and updated information check online at TDN.com, and in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.