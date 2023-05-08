Playing all four games of a home-and-away series against Grays Harbor over the weekend at David Story Field the Red Devils put their feet up and enjoyed the comforts of their own ballpark with a sweep over the Chokers that left Lower Columbia tied with Tacoma at the top of the NWAC West standings. The host won the day by scores of 17-3 and 3-0 on Saturday, before turning around and backing those up with wins of 4-3 and 5-4 on Sunday.

While each of the games tipped in the Red Devils’ direction, the rematches on Sunday were full of drama on the diamond.

Carson Kruckman picked up the win in relief for LCC after spinning four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Owen Luchies got the start and allowed two earned runs on three hits over four innings, while Mac Elske collected the save by allowing just one run in the ninth.

LCC fell behind 2-0 over the first two innings but battled back to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning. The Red Devils took the lead in the fifth frame and added an insurance run in the seventh frame.

Easton Amundson led LCC at the plate with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Matthew Lewis added a pair of hits, with a double in the mix, drove in a run and scored a run for the hosts, while Bryan Falk and Justin Stransky each posted doubles to keep the Devils on the move.

Lower Columbia had to play comeback baseball once again in the final game of the series after falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning. Brayden Wells got the start for the Red Devils and collected just two outs before getting the hook. Behind hitting the showers Wells allowed four runs on two hits while walking three batters.

Camden Oram entered in relief for LCC and went the rest of the way without giving up a run to pick up the win. He struck out six Chokers over 6 ⅓ innings while allowing one hit.

After falling behind the Red Devils put up two runs in the bottom half of the first inning and then took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth frame.

Amundson once again led LCC with a home run and four RBIs. Wren Cecil added a double and scored a run while Cayden Wotipka and Falk each put up two hits for the Red Devils.

Saturday at the park

The Red Devils pounded out 18 hits in the series opener at high noon on Saturday and went on to win by two touchdowns.

Easton Amundson and Justin Stransky each put up three hits in the contest to lead LCC. Amundson launched a home run, drove in four runs and scored two himself, while Stranksy drove in two runs and scored another pair.

Playing as the “away” team the hosts fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but put up seven in the second and five more in the third to take a commanding lead that would never be threatened.

Tyler Reese and Camden Oram also had a three hit day for LCC. Matthew Lewis added two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Michael Schwarz picked up the win by tossing five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. Aaron Planter pitched the final two frames, striking out one Choker, walking two others and otherwise keeping a clean sheet.

After trying to burn out the lights on the scoreboard in the opener the Red Devils tried to burn the barn down in the nightcap, putting up just six hits in a 3-0 win.

Noah Imboden turned a tight game into a win for “visitors” with a complete game shutout. The former Kalama Chinook southpaw allowed just two hits and struck out three Chokers along the way.

As has become habit as of late, Amundson left the yard again and finished the game with two RBIs. Tyler Peterson added a pair of hits and scored a run in the leadoff spot, while Royce Vandine put up a hit and drove in a run to help the Red Devils get over the top.

Lower Columbia (31-13, 17-3) is set to play a four game set with Centralia starting on Friday in the Hub City. The Red Devils are scheduled to host the Blazers on Saturday with first pitch of Game 1 slated for noon.