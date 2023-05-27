Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After home games, the Lower Columbia baseball team gathers its things from the first base dugout and walks along the warning track, past the tables set up alone the fence, past the vans parked housing the video equipment, past the new spiffy bullpen and out to the old barn.

It’s a long walk, one the Red Devils are used to making under chipper conditions, considering how often they win at home. Friday night, it was a long, unhappy walk after the Spokane Sasquatch squeaked out a 3-2 second round in the NWAC Baseball Championships, sending the host team to the loser’s bracket in a wild, ugly, weird, tense perfect example of a college baseball playoff game.

“Because it’s college baseball and you play an opponent like Spokane that has the talent around them, quality pitchers, it’s a game we didn’t deserve to win," LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. "We didn’t play well enough to win. We didn’t take care of the baseball. Our approach was not necessarily where we want it to be. But the nice thing about where we’re at, is we still have a game tomorrow. That’s important to know.”

Jaxson Davis singled to start the ballgame, then moved to second when starting pitcher Noah Imboden’s pickoff throw was also high, and Davis stood at second after he probably should’ve been out. He’d eventually score from third when NWAC MVP Garrett Gores doubled into the right field corner on a ball that Kyle Parkman just couldn’t quite run down.

That inning, and the next, was also emblematic of the outing Imboden had. A freshman from Kalama whose LCC career started somewhat unsteadily but has been great as of late, (Imboden entered his first career college playoff start with a sub-2.00 ERA) had to scrape and claw to get through every inning.

The Spokane lineup is as deep as it is talented. In addition to the super dangerous Gores, it also features Davis and Marcus Manzardo, whose older brother is one of the top MLB prospects right now. And there’s Bryson Vaughn and Carson Coffield. Joey Weissenfels had two hits out of the eight hole. The Sasquatch grind at-bats, generate traffic on the bases, punish mistake pitches and capitalize on defensive miscues.

It’s actually not terribly dissimilar from LCC in its collective approach and athleticism and aggression.

And so Imboden had to work for everything. He induced a double play in the top of the first, but the two errors meant he had to face Gores, who knocked in the run with the double. Then, in the next frame, Cannon Marshall struck out chasing a bounced Noah Imboden pitch. The ball skipped away from catcher Justin Stranksy, which isn’t terribly unusual. These things happen to the best of the best.

But what happened next was unusual.

Stransky’s throw to Easton Amundson at first was high and popped out of the big first baseman’s glove. It was a strikeout, but no out recorded. Then Zach Valencia walked and Weissenfels laid down a perfect bunt up the third base line and all Imboden could do was pray it went foul.

But it didn’t, and the bases were loaded with no outs.

Imboden struck out Drew Johnson, got a sparkling diving play from Amundson to get the force of Marshall at the plate, then got Manzardo to ground out weakly to Wren Cecil at second. At this point, LCC was fortunate to only be trailing 1-0 after nine outs.

“We didn’t have our best game on that side of the ball per se, but we still limited runs,” Lupinski said. “(Imboden) never gave in. That’s huge. The growth that he’s making, he’s gonna be a great pitcher.”

LCC tied the game at a run apiece in the next half inning when Parkman sliced a liner down the left field line for a double of his own. With the Spokane outfield pulled around for the left-hand-hitting Spokane native, Davis had too far to go to catch the sinking liner. Cayden Wotipka, who reached when a cue shot spun out of Gore’s glove at first then got to second on a bad pickoff throw by Sasquatch starter Nick Bateman, got a great read on the Parkman double and scored easily.

Niether starter lasted too long after this point. Lupinski, who began thinking about a new pitcher during the second inning, finally went to Joey Pearson in the fifth, and he was a revelation.

Long relief is a tricky job. You don’t get many outings, because the starter usually goes relatively deep, and if he doesn’t there are middle guys for short one-inning or shorter stints. And if you do come in, it’s usually because things haven’t gone great and you have to eat innings in a blowout loss or right the ship quickly under pressure.

Pearson had to do the latter, and he had only made seven appearances for 10 2/3 innings all season. And here he was, trying to save the day for the Red Devils in the NWAC Tournament.

“I don’t care (about who I’m facing),” Pearson said. “It’s war out there.”

All Pearson did was go 4 2/3 innings, allow two hits, an unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks using a firm enough fastball and wicked sliders that generated bad Spokane swing after bad swing. He said after one or two tosses in the bullpen he knew his slider was dialed, and he leaned on it to attack the Spokane lineup that had looked comfortable against Imboden.

“It’s always a tough role for those relievers, and it was time for Joey’s name to be called,” Lupinski said. “And he did a great job bringing his slider and some good fastball command.”

On the other side, Spokane went to its bullpen early too, lifting Bateman in the fifth in favor of diminutive left-hander Troy Shepard. He might’ve been on the smaller side, but his contributions were outsized.

Shepard threw the final 4 1/3 innings for Spokane, allowed two hits, an earned run and eight strikeouts against two walks. He consistently dropped in front door breaking balls to left-handers and painted fastballs on the outer half to both lefties and righties. If not for a wild and unpredictable eighth inning, LCC did essentially nothing against him.

Spokane took the lead in the fourth when Weissenfels singled, got to second on a passed ball, got sac bunted to third and scored on a Davis RBI groundout.

From there the score stayed stationary as Pearson and Shepard took turns dealing zeroes. As the temperature dropped, the tension rose.

Stransky got his first hit of the tournament — a firm liner to left — to lead off the eighth, beginning one of the wildest innings of the weekend and maybe of LCC’s season.

Amundson followed Stranksy by getting hit in the backside, then Wotipka and Bryan Falk, who had pinch hit earlier in the evening, both struck out swinging against Shepard.

Then Parkman bounced a chopper to Manzardo at second, and it looked like a routine out. As Manzardo charged, and Parkman flew down the line and the ball fell in its gravity-induced parabola, it felt like a wasted opportunity, like Spokane had made another pitch to end a threat, that it just wasn’t LCC”s night.

Then, suddenly it looked like it might be.

Manzardo couldn’t get the ball out of his glove smoothly and Parkman beat the throw. And Stranksy, who isn’t just fast for a catcher, never stopped around third, being waved maniacally by West Division Assistant Coach of the Year Brian Valentine.

Spokane catcher Valencia had vacated the circle, coming up the first base line and had to retreat back to the plate, catch incoming Gores’ throw and tag a diving Stranksy all in one motion, and he couldn’t. Stranksy beat the tag from his counterpart and the ball bounced away, leaving no doubt that LCC had tied the game.

Of course, LCC didn’t win the game but it was a winning play, one that exemplifies LCC’s style and identity.

“This team never gives in. It’s always gonna fight to the end,” Lupinski said. “Like I said, new opportunity tomorrow. We just gotta score more runs than they do, keep the season alive as long as we possibly can."

Often times that's easier said than done.

“Simple game. Not always easy, though," admitted Lupinski.

Pearson came out for the ninth and struck out Johnson before allowing a single to Davis, which set up the next monumentally weird occurrence of the evening.

Davis took off for second on the first pitch to Manzardo and Stransky’s throw down tailed back into the runner — which is sort of what you want — and Peterson hit the drop tag on Davis’ leg, maybe even his foot. Original call was that Davis had successfully swiped the bag cleanly, but Lupinski immediately asked for a challenge.

It took about six minutes for a decision — the longest such interval in the eight games this weekend — and the call was eventually reversed.

Maybe it was LCC’s day after all.

But Manzardo walked, then so did Coffield, and Pearson yielded the ball to Red Devil closer Mac Elske, who has been nails all season.

He struck out Gores, but again it squirted away from Stransky and, in his frantic haste, couldn’t pick it up cleanly and Gores got to first. And so, with the bases loaded and two outs, Elske did something he’d only done twice all year; he walked a batter.

Vaughn worked a full count and drove in the go-ahead run with a walk, a run LCC couldn’t match in the bottom of the ninth.

So here’s the thing about baseball. Losses happen. A baseball team going undefeated at any level is a super rare event. LCC lost 13 games in the regular season and three en route to a West Division title.

Losses are inevitable, which is why baseball tournaments are almost always double elimination. You get two for a reason.

A loss won’t derail everything. But it certainly makes things harder.

“If we want to have the expectation to continue the season, we got to bring a little better effort than we did today.”

LCC will play Bellevue in a loser out game on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. back at Story Field. Spokane will meet Tacoma at 5:35 p.m., with the winner advancing to the championship series.

Around the bracket

Ryan Lynch held threw a complete game shutout, struck out 11 and held a talented Columbia Basin lineup to just four hits to stave off elimination at Story Field with a 4-0 win on Friday.

Against a lineup featuring two of the NWAC’s top hitters — Steven Meier (NWAC-best .395 average entering Friday) and Ben Rasmussen (fourth at .351) Lynch was dominant, allowing a single Hawks baserunner to get to scoring position.

Meier and Rasmussen did single, as well as Harper Huang (bunt single) as well as Gavin Mattson.

Bellevue scored its four runs without an extra base hit. Konnor Sutton went 3-for-5 with a run scored and Ryker Fortier added a pair of hits and as many RBI. Abe Affholter, the league’s third-leading hitter at .352, added a single and an RBI and Parker Cumberland drove in a run, as well.

Bellevue will play the winner of Lane and Edmonds. Columbia Basin will trek back through the gorge to Pasco to put is gear away one more time.

—

One day after Lane had to use five pitchers in its 8-5 opening round loss to Spokane, the Titans needed its Friday starter Jackson Bolender to give them a break. And boy, did he, leading Lane to a 6-2 consolation round win over Edmonds.

The freshman from Utah tossed seven innings, allowed just a single earned run on four hits and efficiently worked through the Edmonds lineup. Bolender notched just four strikeouts, two of which came in the first inning, and the other two coming in his final frame.

Cole Calnon drove in a pair of runs and notched a trio of hits to lead Lane's offensive effort. Brock Packer scored twice and drove in a run, and Bryan Rojas still hasn’t failed to reach base this weekend, recording a hit, an RBI a run with two walks.

Tyler Hogan drove in Edmonds’ lone run of the afternoon, which tied things at one run apiece in the top of the second.

But Lane responded with three in the second and two more in the third to take control and never let up.

Lane was set to play the loser of Tacoma and Linn-Benton at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday. Edmonds was eliminated by the loss.

—

Before Friday’s contest it was officially announced that longtime Tacoma coach Ryan Mummert won’t return next season, and will instead go run the athletic department at Kennedy High School in Burien.

The Titans played like they wanted to give their beloved head coach a final gift, something by which to remember the 2023 season, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to secure a 4-2 come-from-behind win over defending champ Linn-Benton to stay in the winner’s bracket.

Noah Fields drove in the go-ahead run on an opposite-field laser single, capping an eventful frame that saw an overturned call.

That review came about after Dane Woodcock made it to first by drawing a walk and then took off as Jeremiah Crane doubled into the right field corner. Aiden Dougherty fell down trying to cut it off, giving Woodcook ample time to score. But Crain, thinking about a triple, thought better halfway between second and third and appeared to be successfully back picked by the defense.

Tacoma, though, challenged the call, and Crain was ruled safe before moving to third on a balk not long after. Fields singled in a spot that probably would’ve allowed Crain to score anyway, but that free 90 feet was still important.

Drew Johnson drove in Julian Mills in the ninth with a sac fly creating the final margin.

Kamana Nuhaku had four hits (three doubles) and an RBI for the Titans. Tacoma got seven innings from Elijah Higginbottom, who gave up seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts against a single walk.

Cole Cramer, Dougherty, and Daniel Pruitt each had a pair of hits for Linn-Benton, who falls to the loser’s bracket.