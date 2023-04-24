Sunday was gut check time for the Lower Columbia baseball team and it turns out the Red Devils are equipped with iron bellies this season.

LCC began the weekend in a tie with Tacoma at the top of the NWAC West Conference but then dropped a miserable doubleheader at home to the Titans on Saturday while scoring just one run over the course of the two games. But those same Devils showed up in Tacoma the next day ready for a little redemption and swept the rematch by scores of 15-12 and 3-2.

In Sunday’s noon service the baseball gods were generous to the offense with 28 hits between the two teams. The Red Devils accounted for 15 of those knocks in order to fend off the hosts.

LCC took a 3-0 lead over the first two innings but fell behind 6-5 by the end of the third frame. However, the Red Devils plated seven runs over the next two frames, including a five spot in the fifth and looked to be well in control but the Titans had a pair or replies of their own when they put up three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 12-12.

In the top of the eighth the Red Devils benefitted from diving intervention when a pair of passed balls allowed Cayden Wotipka and Jake Smith to advance and score the go-ahead runs. Smith reached base to start the inning with a walk and Wotipka followed up with a single.

Wotipka and Matthew each hit home runs to power the Red Devils in the slugfest. Tyler Reese, Easton Amundson and Wotipka also notched doubles in the win.

Wotipka and Tyler Reese each had three hits for LCC, while Tyler Peterson and Kyle Parkman notched two hits each.

Owen Luchies was graced with the win on the bump for the Red Devils after throwing six innings and allowing nine runs on 11 hits. He also walked four batters and struck out five more. Jadon Williamson earned the save with two strikeouts and just two hits allowed over 2 ⅔ of scoreless relief at the end.

For those fans that prefer to watch the pitchers duel rather than the hitters celebrate, the final game of the series was a cool drink of water with the teams needing an extra frame to break a 1-1 tie.

The Red Devils scored once in the top of the first on an RBI single by Wotipka, but saw Tacoma clap right back with a Drake Anderson home run to knot the game in the bottom of the second.

That would be all the clapping for the next five innings, though, as the game settled into a lull. All told LCC put up five hits while the Titans managed four.

Wotipka once again sparked the Red Devils in the top of the eighth when he got the inning going with a single to right field. Camden Oram followed up with a one-out single before coming around to score on a passed ball.

Brayden Wells picked up the win for LCC by pitching 7 ⅓ innings and allowing just two runs. Wells struck out nine batters and gave up four hits. Mac Elske notched the final two outs of the game for the Red Devils to earn the save.

Wotipka finished the game with two hits and an RBI. Stransky and Peterson also put hits in the book for LCC.

Saturday at the park

The bounces were not as friendly for the Red Devils on Saturday playing at home at David Story Field where the hosts fell 6-0 and 3-1 to the visiting Titans.

In the opener Tacoma’s Justin Feld held LCC to just five hits and one run over seven innings to earn the win on the hill. Michael Schwarz took the loss for the Red Devils even after turning in a sterling performance. In eight innings of work Schwarz allowed just five hits and two runs while striking out six batters

Tacoma plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take its lasting lead. Mac Elske allowed one run on two hits while working the ninth inning for LCC.

Drake Anderson hit two home runs and notched all three RBIs for Tacoma.

The Red Devils got one back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Matthew Lewis notched a one-out single, advanced to third base on a double by Tyler Peterson and came home to score on a wild pitch. But that was the end of the last of the high fives in the dugout for LCC.

Tyler Reese led the Red Devils with two hits. Justin Stransky, Kyle Parkman and Wren Cecil each added base knocks in the loss.

In the matinee the hosts fared even worse with the offense held to just a trio of hits while the defense committed two errors. The Titans scored one run in the second inning off of LCC starting southpaw, Noah Imboden, and that’s all they would need with the Red Devils’ bats suddenly deciding they don’t swing on Shabbos.

Imboden allowed one run on one hit over three innings of work but four walks helped pave the way to a loss by his name in the box score. Jase Schueller finished up the game with a scoreless effort with two strikeouts over 2 ⅔ innings of work. Camden Oram, on the other hand, had a day he’d rather forget after allowing four earned runs on five hits while collecting just four outs in the middle innings.

Stransky, Reese and Cecil all collected hits for LCC but wound up stranded on the bases.

With the split over the four game series the Red Devils sit tied with Tacoma and Pierce in a three-way tie for first place in the conference.

Lower Columbia (23-13, 9-3 conference) is scheduled to host Pierce on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at noon that could help sort things out at the top of the NWAC West. The Red Devils are set to play at twin bill at Pierce on Sunday.