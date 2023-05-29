Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lower Columbia baseball workouts are legendary. Pull aside any player who even participated in fall ball and they’ll tell you. A look will come over their eyes. A far away look. A thousand yard stare as they remember those box pushes across the floor at Myklebust Gym, as they remember the mornings in the weight room where a sweat is worked up before the sun has peaked above the horizon.

Coaching staffs come and go. But those workouts have remained, and there are obvious places they can be witnessed. But with this Red Devils team the best evidence for these mythological efforts are in the pitching staff and its relievers’ ability to not just cover an inning or two, but chunks of games.

And after Mac Elske was the latest LCC reliever to do so, 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball, the Red Devils advance to the final of the NWAC Baseball Tournament after a 10-2 drubbing of the Lane Titans on Monday afternoon at Story Field.

“Obviously first credit goes to the kids and not only wanting to execute but go ahead and do it because everyone wants to be good,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “But I also have to give an incredibly large amount of credit to Mike Calia, Jr. who runs our strength program when you talk about training guys and getting them in the position to actually go long innings."

Lupinski did not beat around the bush when speaking on the extensive work the Red Devils put in away from the spotlight.

“It’s oftentimes the weights and the boxes in September and October that allows you to that," Lupinski said. "And to see what we’ve done here, it’s not something that often gets a lot of credit. And the weight program that we run here at Lower Columbia is huge part beyond kids have excellent, excellent ability and a lot of confidence.”

It’s a relatively newer feature in baseball to give relievers short stints. Come in, empty the tank, hand it to the next guy.

The Red Devils don’t do that. While it would very much like to get seven, eight or even nine-inning starts, that isn’t always a reality. Things happen. Guys are ineffective or get hit or just bad luck forces them off the mound, and the other guys have to cover innings.

Just look at this long holiday weekend for evidence if you must.

Joey Pearson pitched the bulk of a game out of the bullpen. It was in a loss to Spokane, but still.

Cam Oram tossed 2 2/3 in the comeback win.

Jace Schueller held Tacoma down Sunday.

All are extended relief appearances. All are wildly impressive. All can be chalked up to those legendary workout sessions and a mentality of not leaving the mound.

“I think it also comes from a mindset of the relievers,” LCC catcher Justin Stransky said. “They don’t want to go out there and throw one inning. They want to go out there and finish the game.”

But those pitching efforts would all be wasted without offense.

You have to score to win. It’s how wins and losses are measured. And that has been a struggle at times for the Red Devils during the championship tournament on their home field.

But those times are not now.

After scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to beat Bellevue, the Red Devils put six on Tacoma on Sunday then the 10 spot to advance on Monday.

Stranksy has found a groove at the plate, shooting his weekend batting average well over .300 and knocked in a pair of runs on Monday. Easton Amundson, though not seeing many results himself since a two-run single gave LCC a lead over Edmonds early in the tournament, drove in a run on a sac fly, and Cayden Wotipka also flew out to drive in a run.

Lupinski said after Sunday’s contest that those three guys are crucial to the success of his club. He’s right, and Monday proved that.

“The approach has been excellent,” Lupinski said. “You know when you face Tacoma, we’re gonna get (Justin) Feld and (Dylan) Watts, the two best pitchers in the NWAC, it’s not gonna be easy to not give in and try and win as many pitches as we can."

That's where heard earned experience comes in handy.

"When you play in the West Region, oftentimes this is every weekend," added Lupinski. "That’s the nice thing of just go do what we’ve done literally every weekend, which go and try to sweep a doubleheader.”

Many words have been written about what it is to play at Lower Columbia. All the NWAC appearances. All the titles. All the expectations. All the pressure.

LCC is no longer playing with pressure. It’s playing loose. It’s having fun. It has one game to go. And it’s peaking.

“Why not finish?” Lupinski said. “You play this hard, you execute this much, you put in this much work. I appreciate that our guys can have the perspective to know that not every team gets to do this. So let’s go enjoy ourselves and play the best possible ballgame we can.”

The Red Devils turned around to play Tacoma for the NWAC championship later Monday afternoon. For results and photos from that game and more coverage from the NWAC Championship tournament look online at TDN.com, and in Wednesday's print edition of The Daily News.