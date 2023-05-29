Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There are a million reasons why baseball is hard. It’s such a specialized set of skills. And yet, it all seems so simple. Hit that ball with that stick. Throw that ball over that thing in the ground over there. Catch that ball. Maybe the hardest of all the comically reduced declaratives is "stay ready."

College baseball teams are full of guys that aren’t used to sitting. They got to where they are by playing, by playing a lot, by being centerpieces of their high school and summer teams. It’s hard to not play, prepare like you will, then produce whenever you happen to get an opportunity. Place that opportunity in the postseason and it becomes unimaginably hard, bordering on impossible.

Royce Vandine and Jace Schueller stayed ready, and both got dropped into those monumentally difficult in pressure-packed postseason hardball situations. And then each helped the Lower Columbia Red Devils to reach Championship Monday after a 7-1 win over previously undefeated Tacoma at the NWAC Baseball Championships on Sunday at Story Field.

“We try and train that way, it’s something that’s really easy to say but hard to do, say, ‘Be ready when you’re time’s called. Be patient,’” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “But if you look at Jace Schueller, and Royce, those are two guys of course they wanted to play more than they did down the stretch, and there’s a million reasons why certain things work out the way they do. I love when guys embrace in this program; you never know when you’re time’s gonna come, so be ready for it. You need to be locked in for it. I’m glad guys have embraced that.”

Searching for a spark, Lupinski shook up his lineup on Saturday, putting Cayden Wotipka in left field, moving Wren Cecil down the order from second to sixth, and inserting Vandine in the batting order in the now unoccupied two hole at designated hitter.

Vandine, a freshman catcher from Pasco, got just 37 at-bats in the regular season, but did well in those chances to the tune of a .324 average.

Since entering the starting lineup, Vandine has gone 4-for-7 with two RBI, one coming in that seven-run and season-changing explosion against Bellevue Saturday night, and a run scored, which also came during that fabled seventh inning.

“My approach was just to get a guy on, move a guy over,” Vandine said. “I saw the ball really good and just put a good swings on it and got rewarded.”

And then there’s Schueller, a sophomore from Kelso who only logged 10 2/3 innings all season and whose ERA was in double digits for more than half the time.

All the old Hilander did was shut out a dangerous Tacoma offense for the final five innings of the game using a wicked slider and bowling ball sinker. A right-hander who struggles with control and putting runners on at times, Schueller made an adjustment this season, something that pitchers with good stuff have to learn.

Throw it over the plate. Let the ball move on its own.

Again, such a simple declarative for such a difficult endeavor. Such a difficult mental change after a lifetime of trying to be careful and throw it over the edges. But when you have the physical tools like Schueller does, you gotta use them.

“Tacoma’s a great hitting group,” Schueller said. “They can do some damage if you make mistakes. You can’t control when you go in, all you can control is how you make the best of the opportunities and how you prepare for them.”

What Vandine and Schueller have demonstrated these last two days is the team nature of baseball.

It can be difficult to see sometimes. When you’re hitting, you’re all alone. It’s you up there in the box. When you’re pitching, that mound can be a lonely place. When you’re in the outfield it feels isolating.

But it’s a team game through and through. And the nature of things sometimes dictates seldom-used guys come up in big spots and make a difference. Remember when Brett Phillips hit a walkoff in the World Series for the Rays some years ago? It was his third at-bat in a month.

“A lot of guys would say, ‘Oh shoot, I’m never playing again,’ and here Royce Vandine comes in, gets a shot in the two hole against two of the best clubs in the NWAC, and he’s ready to play,” Lupinski said. “And that’s amazing.”

Part of the reason it’s been hard to find Vandine time is he’s a catcher, and Red Devils already have a really good catcher in Justin Stransky.

So good, in fact, he’s going to continue playing at Fresno State beginning in the fall. But Stransky hasn’t had the best tournament thus far.

Or maybe the past tense is the better choice, because Sunday was a good day at the park.nStransky finished the contest last night with a tough play up against the net, then finally got some offensive results after a tough weekend at the plate.

With LCC up 4-0 already, Stranksy punished a 2-0 offering from fresh reliever (and former teammate at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup) into the Tacoma bullpen beyond left field. It was his seventh round tripper of the season.

Lupinski noted that Stranksy has caught nearly every inning for the Red Devils this spring, and that time behind the plate takes its toll. When LCC takes infield practice before games, Stranksy stays in the dugout. He needs every bit of rest off his feet he can get.

The homer was more than a run for him and the Red Devils. LCC needs Stransky to be near his best in order to win the tournament.

“It’s another that’s so hard to articulate to someone is how physically fatigued a guy is who’s caught fifty-something forty-something games,” Lupinski said. “He’s an absolute workhorse. And still be able to be an over .300 hitter. It’s incredibly tough. He gets pitched really, really tough, the A-Plan of every pitching staff. When him, Easton (Amundson), (Cayden) Wotipka; when the middle of our order is clicking, we’re a scary club.”

When Lower Columbia plays Lane at 12:35 p.m. on Monday for the right to play Tacoma for the title later in the day, it’ll do it with a newfound freedom coursing through its veins. It’ll do it remembering that baseball is hard, yes, but also fun. It’ll do it knowing that it can play its preferred brand of baseball, and that if it strays too far things won’t go well.

Of all the lessons learned from Saturday’s loss to Spokane and its subsequent comeback win over Bellevue, it’s that last point. Remember who you are. Remember what got you here.

Sounds easy, doesn’t it?

“Let’s not outsmart the game and stay out of our own way,” Lupinski said.