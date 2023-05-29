Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When does an overachieving Cinderella become a legitimate contending good team?

Maybe when it shuts out a division champion and is two wins away from an NWAC title, like the Lane Titans did, and are, after a 4-0 loser-out win over Spokane on Sunday at Story Field.

Brock Packer drove in the game-winning run in the top of the fifth inning on a safety squeeze, then three more came in after that.

The Lane pitching staff, which had to labor through an 8-5 loss to the same Sasquatch team on Thursday, got seven scoreless innings from Nathan Marshall and never really faced any discomfort from a deep and talented Spokane lineup. Styer Brinkley got two outs and bridged to Beau Burnett, who earned the four-out save for the Titans.

Bryan Rojas notched another hit for Lane. He’s now 10-for-13 on the tournament. Noah Juarez added an RBI and Aiden Gebhard had two hits and scored a run.

Lower Columbia defeated Tacoma 7-1 on Sunday evening, which set Lane up against the Red Devils on Monday for the right to face the Tacoma Titans for the NWAC title later in the day. LCC will face Lane at noon, with the championship game tentatively set for 3:30 p.m.