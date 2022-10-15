MLB Playoffs: Postseason baseball brings joy back to Seattle

SEATTLE — Occidental Avenue and Royal Brougham Way were alive with palpable optimism, early Saturday morning. A full four hours prior to first pitch people flooded every foot of the street decked out in Mariners jerseys, hats, tees and sweatshirts.

Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” blared over the speakers outside and street vendors called out to patrons. On a bright, sunny morning on the third Saturday of October, 47,000 people waited to file into T-Mobile Park to take in their first (in many cases) postseason baseball game.

Yes, postseason baseball has returned to Seattle.

T-Mobile, formerly Safeco, and perhaps more accurately The House that Junior Built, was adorned with red-white-and-blue bunting on its exterior gates and the interior facades. An “MLB Postseason” logo was prominently displayed on the baseline grass.

“It’s a really big day for our franchise today and our players,” Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I’m pumped. It should be a really good day.”

The tens of thousands of fans waiting a thick wildfire to get in the stadium early were even more fired up. Two friends from the outskirts of Seattle arrived at the left field gate at 2 a.m. Saturday morning to secure their position among the first to be granted access to the ballpark when gates opened two and a half hours before first pitch.

Zach Wurtz, a fan since his youth growing up in Yakima, was full of anticipation for the Mariners first postseason home game since October 18, 2001, nearly 21 years to the day.

“This game is just so huge. It’s a historical moment for the city, the team, the entire Pacific Northwest,” Wurtz said. “You can feel the energy in this town.”

Up and down Royal Brougham Way fans expressed the same sentiment in a mix of words, some of which are even fit for print.

Twenty-one years is a long time to wait for the opportunity to watch the region's home team playing October baseball in their ballpark. Maybe the wait makes it all the more special?

“I flew down this morning,” Tom Pargeter of Anchorage, Alaska said. “This is (expletive) cool.”

Pargeter, 35, said he grew up listening to Mariners games on the radio with his grandpa. Now, he flies down to attend a game once every three years, but follows the team from home religiously.

“Houston has had our number forever. (But) this is the playoffs, anything can happen,” Pargeter said. “Really, I just want to see one playoff win.”

Then there was Noah Garrard, 25, who started playing baseball at the age of four because of the 2001 Mariners. Up until Saturday he had never been able to witness a Mariners postseason game in person, in his lifetime. There was nothing that was going to keep him from being at Game 3.

“It’s been 21 years since the Mariners have made the playoffs. I’ve been waiting for a postseason ever since, Garrad said. "Now that it’s finally here, you bet I was going to be at the first game I could be at."

And what was his optimism level with the team trailing Houston 2-0 in the best-of-five series?

“We’ve looked good,” Garrard said of the Mariners play in the first two Divisional Series games against Houston. “And that was in Houston. Bring it back to these fans who have been waiting to decades? It’s going to be insane in here today.”

Then there were the two long-time Mariners fans who relocated from Southern California in the late 1980’s and became Mariners fans upon moving to Olympia.

“I am so pumped. I’ve been waiting my whole life to go to a postseason game,” Janet Sallee said. “We didn’t have the opportunity in 2001 to get to a playoff game and we don’t know if we’ll have another opportunity. This is it. We’re all in.”

Finally, there was a fan among the first in line at the centerfield gate who attended the very first Mariners game back in 1977. He's has been a fan ever since, through the occasional ups and oh-so-many downs.

“So I came to the very first Mariners game back in ‘77. I've been an avid fan ever since,” Scott Benner said. “My sons followed in my footsteps. And what, five playoffs in 46 years? This is a big deal for those of us who care.

“Just the yearning, the drought, anyway, it’s awesome to just have a chance,” added Benner.