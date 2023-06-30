LeTrey McCollum collected three hits and three RBIs and right-hander Kai Francis pitched four clean innings as Cowlitz defeated Walla Walla 8-1 Thursday night at Story Field to complete the three-game sweep in West Coast League Play.

The sweep was the first of the season for Cowlitz, which moved up to fourth place in the South division standings, five games back of their first-place rivals from Ridgefield.

McCollum, a sophomore outfielder out of UC Santa Barbara, led the Black Bears' offense as it banged out a dozen hits in the runaway victory. McCollum delivered an RBI double in the third when he laced a pitch into the right-center field gap, then followed up with RBI hits in the fifth and seventh innings to raise his batting average to .423 through seven games this summer.

McCollum is looking to generate more total bases in his offensive game this summer in order to pick up his slugging percentage. Thus far he has been delivering consistent line drives with a short, compact swing through his first 10 days with the club. He used his speed to leg out a double in the third inning to help nail down the sweep.

That’s something McCollum would like to do more.

“Yeah, definitely,” affirmed McCollum. “The slugging was kind of a problem for me during the season so that’s kind of what I want to work on over the summer here. I had a nice line drive double today. We’ll just keep getting better at the slugging part. I’m feeling good.”

With the win, Cowlitz also improved to 5-1 against Walla Walla this season. Over the three-game home series, the Black Bears outscored Walla Walla by 26 runs.

Another key bat in the Black Bears’ lineup this week has been Gonzaga outfielder Sam Canton. Canton led off and went 3-for-5 with an RBI and will enter the next contest with 13 hits in his previous 25 at bats. Meanwhile, Eli Lopez of Cal State Fullerton was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the bottom of the Cowlitz lineup.

McCollum thinks the Black Bears offense is starting to gel now that the team has been able to get comfortable with one another.

“It feels like we’re starting to come together as a group,” said McCollum. “We’re starting to mesh really well and that’s showing on the field.”

Canton echoed his teammate’s thoughts and thinks the offense is starting to click at the right time.

“I think we’re all kind of getting to know each other a little more. We know we’re a good team and we were kind of frustrated that we weren’t hitting the ball more so now everyone is getting hot at the right time,” Canton stated. “It’s been fun.”

Francis returned to the mound for his second start of the season, Thursday against the Sweets. It was a marked improvement off the first outing for the Gonzaga Bulldog who hails from Bainbridge Island when Francis took the loss after giving up two runs in two innings against the Portland Pickles last week.

Francis was much more efficient with his pitches against the Sweets. He got into just four three-ball counts in the 16 batters he faced over four innings. The right-hander showed good command of his fastball and breaking ball. He finished with two hits allowed and two walks to go with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings.

“A lot more efficient. He kept his pitch count down. It was really good to see,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “He set the tempo, you know? Shut them down early and let the guys score some runs.”

With the way Francis was throwing the ball early, the Cowlitz offense had time to work against Walla Walla starter Luke Stutesman.

The big inning against Stutesman came in the second frame when Grant Jay and Ian Riley led off the inning by getting on base with a hit-by-pitch and a walk respectively. After Jay stole third base, McCollum picked up his first RBI on a fielder’s choice ground ball to the Sweets’ shortstop. Only the fielder made a poor throw to second base for an E6 which left both Riley and McCollum safe while the Black Bears grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Lopez and Canton followed with clutch hits to make it 4-0. Lopez scored the third run when he stole home with Canton caught in a rundown between first and second. McCollum’s double in the third made it 5-0 and the Black Bears tacked on runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to build a commanding 8-0 advantage.

Stinnett liked the way his team played during the victorious homestand.

“The last three games (were) obviously good wins and all-around baseball," Stinnett said. "Good pitching, good hitting and certainly timely defense as well."

Behind Francis, Cowlitz got five innings of one-run ball from its bullpen. Will Woodward, Nate Silva, Jase Schueller, Gavin Ludlow and Jack Meek all pitched one inning in relief. The Sweets got their lone run in the eighth inning after stacking a pair of baserunners against Ludlow.

Manny Casillas delivered a two-out single for Walla Walla to score Aidan Espinoza. Casillas finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Sweets at the plate. Jakob Marquez also had two hits for the Sweets who fell to 7-14 on the season.

Cowlitz (11-12) turns its attention to Corvallis where it was set to open a key three-game series on Friday with the defending WCL champions at their home ballpark of Goss Stadium. First pitch for the first game is slated for 6:35 p.m. Saturday’s game at Corvallis is also set for a 6:35 p.m. start time, and Sunday the first pitch is set to be thrown at 7:15 p.m.

“It’s a big series coming up. Corvallis is always a team to beat in this league,” noted Stinnett. “It’s nice to go in there with three victories and see if we can keep carrying it on and try to get at least two out of three from them.”

For his part, Canton is also looking forward to matching up with the second-place Knights (14-7).

“(We’ve got to) go in there with a chip on our shoulder and beat the seven-time champions,” said Canton. “We’re excited to take it to them.”