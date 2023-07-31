PHOENIX — The trend seemed to start, or perhaps really get noticed, in the prime of Felix Hernandez’s magical career.

During his prime years, the Mariners would seemingly waste brilliant outings from their ace by offering minimal to no run support. He’d give them every chance to win, and they’d still find a way to lose.

That has continued to the present, plaguing the solid to spectacular outings from George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and most notably Luis Castillo.

But in the climate-controlled confines of Chase Field, Castillo and the Mariners bullpen made sure it didn’t happen again, allowing only three hits and shutting out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-0, to close out a third-straight series win and a 4-2 road trip.

It was the ninth time the Mariners have held a team scoreless.

The Mariners moved to 54-51, the third time this season that they’ve been three games over .500. They’ve yet to get above that, but will get the chance on Monday at T-Mobile Park when they open a three-game series vs. the Red Sox — a team ahead of them in the American League wild card standings.

Castillo pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits — both singles — with a walk, a hit batter and seven strikeouts to improve to 7-7 on the season and lower his ERA to 2.88. Arizona never got just one runner into scoring position against Castillo, who threw 102 pitches with 69 strikes, including 16 swings and misses and 18 called strikes.

It was Castillo’s 12th quality start of six or more innings pitched with three earned runs or fewer allowed this season. But it was just the seventh time the Mariners prevailed in those quality starts and the sixth time that Castillo was credited with the win. His previous two outings reached quality start criteria and the Mariners lost both of those games.

Castillo got a bit of help from his defense in the second and fourth inning in which he allowed D’Backs cleanup hitter Christian Walker to reach each inning.

In the second, he grazed Walker with a pitch to put the leadoff runner. But Dominic Canzone’s hard liner to the right side was right at first baseman Ty France, who walked over and stepped on first base for the double play.

In the fourth inning, Walker reached when J.P. Crawford mishandled a slow ground ball for an error. But again Canzone hit a line drive to the right side, this time caught easily by second baseman Kolten Wong, who flipped the ball to France at first to double off Walker.

The Mariners scored three runs early off Arizona starter Merrill Kelly and were fortunate that the pitching made them hold up.

Seattle picked up two runs in a 41-pitch first inning for Kelly. They loaded the bases with two outs and Mike Ford took a four-pitch walk without even seeing a pitch close enough to swing at to force in the first run. Ty France made it 2-0 when he singled through the left side — his first of three hits in the game — to score another run.

The Mariners third run came in the second inning when J.P. Crawford worked a 3-1 count and then crushed a fastball into the right field seats for his ninth homer of the season, which ties a career high. Crawford would reach base four times in the game, adding a pair of walks and ninth-inning leadoff double.

Seattle tacked on a run in the ninth following Crawford’s double. Eugenio Suarez dumped a single into center for the insurance run.