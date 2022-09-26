 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mariners blow nine-run lead in stunning collapse, lose 13-12 to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What ... was ... that?

The Mariners ended their most befuddling and harrowing road trip of the season with their most haunting and inexplicable loss in years Sunday afternoon, blowing a nine-run lead in a 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

There is so much to unpack here. And it's probably a waste of energy to even attempt to detail all that went wrong.

The bottom line is this: The Mariners (83-69) face-planted in such stunning fashion that it's only natural to wonder whether this patchwork team — with all its injuries, all its flaws and all the angst it has created — is still capable of sneaking into the postseason.

"You can't let a game like today define our season," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "And it won't. We will not let that happen."

Servais had a closed-door meeting with the team in the visitors' clubhouse after the game.

"We've got to get back to playing baseball the way we have all year that's allowed us to be in this position," Servais said he told the team. "We do have a good opportunity to make the playoffs, and the 10 games will define where we're at. But we need to get back to playing good baseball."

It has been such a magical season for this team, on the precipice of its first playoff berth in 21 years. And then — poof! — the Mariners gave one away Sunday.

Leading 11-2, the Mariners surrendered 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Royals took a 13-11 lead.

The 11 runs tied the Mariners' franchise record for most allowed in one inning. The last time it happened was May 28, 2000, in Tampa Bay.

"We just have to take it on the chin ... regroup and finish strong," shortstop J.P. Crawford said. "You just have to flush it out. As much as it's going to haunt us, the reality that we just lost, you've got to just forget about it and try to [realize] we have bigger games ahead of us. We can't dwell on this game. There's nothing we can do about it now."

The only saving grace for the Mariners is the Orioles lost again at home to Houston, keeping the Mariners four games ahead of Baltimore for the final playoff spot. The Mariners also hold the tiebreaker over the Orioles.

The injuries continued to mount for the Mariners on Sunday.

Jesse Winker had to leave the game in the fifth inning after being hit on the left wrist.

Catcher Cal Raleigh, the hero of Saturday's comeback victory, had to leave the game in the seventh inning.

Raleigh has been playing through an injury on his left thumb, and he was in clear pain after catching a pitch from Matt Brash during the decisive sixth inning. Raleigh finished the inning, but Luis Torrens pinch-hit for him the next inning.

The Mariners have already been without their two best sluggers, Julio Rodriguez (back strain) and Eugenio Suarez (finger).

Mariners ace Luis Castillo, pitching a day after the announcement of his new five-year, $108 million contract extension, was solid through five innings against the Royals.

But Castillo couldn't get out of the sixth. He surrendered a walk to Edward Olivares and then a two-run homer to Michael Massey, cutting the Mariners' lead to 11-4.

No panic, right?

After Castillo issued another walk, he was pulled in favor of Matt Festa.

Festa allowed a walk, a hit and two runs.

Still no panic, right?

With two outs, Brash was called on to relieve Festa.

Brash had not allowed a run in his last 16 appearances dating back to Aug. 14 — he's been one of the bright spots in the Mariners' dominant bullpen — but he allowed four runs (all earned) Sunday without recording an out.

Brash gave up a double to Bobby Witt Jr. on a ball deep into the right-center gap that the Mariners' Jarred Kelenic lost in the sun — an issue for both teams throughout the afternoon.

Brash then issued back-to-back walks to Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. Olivares followed with a hard-hit ground ball that ate up Ty France at third base — it was ruled a single.

Erik Swanson, one of the steadiest arms on the Mariners staff all season, allowed a two-run single to Massey to cut the Mariners' lead to 11-10.

Ryan O'Hearn then delivered the final blow, doubling down the line to right field to drive in two runs and give the Royals a 13-11 lead.

Stunning, indeed.

"All of a sudden, the momentum started to shift and they found some holes, a ball in the sun — then you look up and now the momentum gets going and it's really hard to stop it when the ball gets rolling downhill like that," Servais said. "Disappointing loss, no question about it."

The teams combined to reach base 44 times, and the game featured only one home run. The Mariners had 12 hits, walked eight times and had three batters hit by pitches, and they sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs to take a 9-2 lead.

Crawford added a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to make it 11-2.

Castillo had his second straight subpar start, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

"These things happen. It's baseball," Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. "I feel good physically. ... The thing is, it was a long [fifth] inning and I was on the bench, and it's something that affected me."

The Mariners finished this 10-day, 10-game road trip with a 3-7 record, and they head home with plenty of questions. They're off Monday before starting a stretch of 10 games in nine days to close out the regular season.

"This was a rough trip for us, physically more than mentally," Servais said. "This team needs an off-day. We need to come back and get back to playing like we play — clean baseball, controlling the strike zone and doing the little things that allow you to close out games. And we're very capable of doing it."

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth. Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-4 in the ninth. He drove a fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.

Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days. Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, and the Mets won their fifth straight to wrap up at least one of the three National League wild cards. They lead the NL East by one game over Atlanta.

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5. Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years.

Rodríguez leaves with back tightness, Mariners beat A’s 9-5

Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Seattle Mariners overcame the loss of the rookie center fielder to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 and avoid a three-game sweep. Rodríguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue. Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left. Kelenic homered and doubled in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL’s best record to 97-51. Luis Garcia won his fifth straight decision, giving up two hits and four walks in five innings while striking out four. Hunter Brown and Héctor Neris finished a five-hitter, the Astros 16th shutout this season.

Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball's youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It's Cleveland's first division title since 2018 and it came in the team's first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.

Playoff bound: D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 and clinched a playoff berth. The defending World Series champion Braves secured their trip to the postseason when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets 7-5 less than 30 minutes later. Atlanta (93-55) is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title, but remained in second place, one game behind the Mets in the NL East. Swanson added his 21st homer in the eighth off Kyle Finnegan. The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.

