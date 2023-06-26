SPRINGFIELD — A three-run eighth-inning Sunday carried Cowlitz to a 9-8 comeback victory and a series win over Springfield.

The Black Bears hit three home runs in the offensive barrage. Ethan Mann and Tyce Peterson notched their first homers as Black Bears while Grant Jay hit his third of the summer in Sunday’s win. The 2-1 series win was Cowlitz’s second series win of the season and moved the team to fifth in the South division standings.

Mann batted 3-for-5 with a double, homer and three RBIs to lead the Black Bears’ offense in the win. Oregon State’s Peterson finished the game 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a walk as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored three runs for Cowlitz. Carter Monda, meanwhile, picked up his eighth RBI for a 1-for-3 game.

The Black Bears took a 4-1 lead in the third inning as Dallas Baptist teammates Mann and Jay went back-to-back off Springfield left-hander Decker Stedman. Springfield plated three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4 and then added two more in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Cowlitz’s bullpen faltered behind starter Nate Moquin as Lower Columbia left-hander Noah Imboden was tagged for three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning and fellow Red Devil Jase Schueller gave up two runs in his inning of work.

Cowlitz rebounded after falling 4-3 to Springfield on Saturday. Bobby Blandford delivered a go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth for Springfield to break a 3-3 tie. The hit scored Cole Kleckner who reached on a walk against Black Bears’ reliever Jack Meek with two outs.

Jaron DeBerry earned the start for Cowlitz in Saturday’s loss. He pitched three innings and allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks.

LeTrey McCollum went 2-for-3 with a walk and one RBI to lead the Black Bears’ offense. He raised his average to an even .400. McCollum followed Saturday’s performance with an 0-for-4 game on Sunday to fall to .316.

Sam Canton batted 4-for-9 with two RBIs over the final two games of the three-game series to raise his average to .368.

Cowlitz (8-12) opens a three-game series with Walla Walla at Story Field on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.