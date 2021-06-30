Lower Columbia Baseball Club: Line-X takes care of Toledo, Dentists fall to Mavs

TOLEDO — LCBC's Line-X (A) made its entrance into the win column Tuesday, and did so in dominant fashion, downing Toledo 7-1 behind a standout game from Castle Rock’s Nolan Williams.
Williams, who just finished off his freshman season at The Rock, tossed a complete-game one-hitter, taking a shutout into the seventh inning and striking out nine. He didn’t walk or hit any Toledo batters; aside from the one hit, the hosts’ only other baserunners came on two fielding errors.
“Nolan was stellar from the get-go, and the guys really rallied around that,” Line-X skipper Dustin Williams said. “He threw 70% strikes and mixed his pitches really well.”
The Rocket also had himself a day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, and an RBI.
Kalama freshman Connor Darnell put up a 2-for-3 outing in the No. 3 slot in the order for the X’s, and his high school teammate, Bryden Swearingen, went 2-for-2 with a run driven in and another scored.
Line-X took the lead in the top of the second and stretched it to 3-0 with a pair of insurance runs in the fourth. Toward the end of the game, the X’s made it even more, spotting up back-to-back two-run innings in the sixth and the seventh to make it 7-0 before Toledo finally got onto the scoreboard at the last possible moment.
“That was a much-needed team win,” Williams said. “After the last week, we were struggling to stay out of our own way. All 15 guys found a way to contribute, and it was a beautiful thing to finally see our bats come alive.”
Line-X will stay in Longview over the weekend for the Firecracker Classic. They’ll start their slate Friday evening at the Lumberyard against the Summer Jacks.
Hilander Dental falls late
CAMAS — LCBC's Hilander Dental (AAA) got a taste of its own medicine Tuesday, as the Vancouver Mavericks roared back late to win 11-6 at Camas High School in American Legion baseball action.
The Dentists led 6-2 after putting up a four-spot in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mavericks came right back with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Then, the hosts kept going, bringing in three more runs in the fifth, and one more in the sixth for good measure.
LCBC turned to a pair of Oregon arms to see them through on the hill. St. Helens’ own Kaleb Edwards threw three strong innings before running into trouble in the Mavericks’ big fourth frame. Edwards ultimately allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk. From there, Warrenton’s Duane Falls took over and got the Dentists the rest of the way, though he gave up five more runs in his 2 ⅔ innings of work.
Jacobi Allen went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple, and two RBIs to raise his team-high batting average to .400.
Kelso’s Tegan Connors finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in front of Allen, and Kalama grad Ryan Cooney added a single and an RBI behind him.
At the bottom of the LCBC order, Naselle’s Joey Strange went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, and Wahkiakum’s Chance Cothren knocked a double and drew two walks, coming around to score once.
The Dentists will head east across state lines for their next dose of action, attending the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls, Idaho. They’ll start their slate of games in the Gem State against Meridian on Thursday.