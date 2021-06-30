Lower Columbia Baseball Club: Line-X takes care of Toledo, Dentists fall to Mavs

“That was a much-needed team win,” Williams said. “After the last week, we were struggling to stay out of our own way. All 15 guys found a way to contribute, and it was a beautiful thing to finally see our bats come alive.”

Line-X will stay in Longview over the weekend for the Firecracker Classic. They’ll start their slate Friday evening at the Lumberyard against the Summer Jacks.

Hilander Dental falls late

CAMAS — LCBC's Hilander Dental (AAA) got a taste of its own medicine Tuesday, as the Vancouver Mavericks roared back late to win 11-6 at Camas High School in American Legion baseball action.

The Dentists led 6-2 after putting up a four-spot in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mavericks came right back with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Then, the hosts kept going, bringing in three more runs in the fifth, and one more in the sixth for good measure.