Lower Columbia Baseball Club: Clark County shuts out LCBC’s Line-X

VANCOUVER — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s A-team, Line-X, kicked off its season and already has a few kinks to work out after a 15-0 loss to the Clark County Cubs on Monday.

Line-X fell behind early and the Cubs put the game out of reach with five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fifth.

Cubs pitcher Chanz Flores took a perfect game into the seventh inning, before Kalama's Carter Byrnes broke it up with an infield single.

Line-X coach Dustin Williams said that his team is still trying to find some chemistry and struggled against some strong stuff on the mound from Flores.

“First game playing together, and first game in nearly two months for all players," Williams said. “Probably the hardest fastball they’ve faced all year. Tough way to work the rust off, but I think they’re going to really gel and put it together this summer.”

Despite the lopsided score, Castle Rock's Nolan Williams pitched four innings for Line-X, struck out five batters, and gave up just one earned run.

“Williams was as accurate as I’ve seen him, and really mixed his pitches effectively,” Coach Williams said.

He also named Alex Laboa as a standout on the defensive end and mentioned Ashton Johnson’s strong work behind the plate as highlights for Line-X.

