Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Story Field
BLACK BEARS 11, RIVERHAWKS 1
Edmonton 100 000 000 — 1 5 3
Cowlitz 053 102 00X — 11 14 0
WP: Hardman (1-1). LP: Wheatley (0-2). SV: Del Biaggio (1)
AMERICAN LEGION
At David Story Field
DENTISTS 4, MINTS 2
Chehalis 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
LCBC 200 020 X — 4 6 0
Batteries: CHE — N/A. HD — Camden Wheatley, Drew Miller (7) and Trenton Lamb.
SENIOR BABE RUTH
At The Lumberyard
DIRTBAGS 11, JACKS 1 (9 inn.)
RBI 500 011 202 — 11 11 3
RA Long 000 000 001 — 1 1 7
Batteries: RBI — C. Rader, T. Tabor (8) and T. Tabor and Hunter Gutenberger (7). RAL — L. Bodily, J. Rooklidge (3), N. Niday (6) and L Dorland.