agate

Local box scores

Louie Albrecht Black Bears

Black Bears catcher Louie Albrecht shoots the first of his two hits on the night through the infield to load the bases in the bottom of the second inning of Cowlitz's 11-1 win over Edmonton, June 20 at Story Field.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Story Field

BLACK BEARS 11, RIVERHAWKS 1

Edmonton 100 000 000 — 1 5 3

Cowlitz 053 102 00X — 11 14 0

WP: Hardman (1-1). LP: Wheatley (0-2). SV: Del Biaggio (1)

AMERICAN LEGION

At David Story Field

DENTISTS 4, MINTS 2

Chehalis 000 200 0 — 2 6 1

LCBC 200 020 X — 4 6 0

Batteries: CHE — N/A. HD — Camden Wheatley, Drew Miller (7) and Trenton Lamb. 

SENIOR BABE RUTH

At The Lumberyard

DIRTBAGS 11, JACKS 1 (9 inn.)

RBI 500 011 202 — 11 11 3

RA Long 000 000 001 — 1 1 7

Batteries: RBI — C. Rader, T. Tabor (8) and T. Tabor and Hunter Gutenberger (7). RAL — L. Bodily, J. Rooklidge (3), N. Niday (6) and L Dorland.

