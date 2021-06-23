LCBC Roundup: Dentists pour it on late

Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team, sponsored by Hilander Dental, turned a tight game into a laugher in the span of three innings, leaving Story Field with a 13-1 win over Northwest Star Academy in a nine-inning affair.
Had the game been the usual seven innings, it would have ended a 4-1 win for the Dentists, riding the right arm of Kaleb Edwards nearly the whole way through. The St. Helens product tossed five scoreless frames, then gave up his first run of the day in the sixth — an unearned scratch — before being pulled an out into the inning in a 2-1 ballgame. He struck out five, walking one and giving up two hits.
Warrenton’s Duane Falls came in to get the Dentists out of the inning with the lead intact, and tossed 3 ⅔ innings of one-hit ball to see it out.
The Dentists immediately added two runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Then, come the extra frames on the day, they kept going, adding two more runs in the bottom of the seventh before exploding for seven in the eighth.
Mark Morris’ Tristan Warden went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. He was the only Dentist with multiple hits on the day, but Kalama’s Shayden Jones added a 2-RBI triple and Drew Miller smashed a double. Every single slot in the LCBC lineup came around to score at least once.
Highlander Dental was scheduled to host Portland Eastside at Mark Morris High School on Wednesday. After that, it’ll be a trip south to Bend, Ore. for the Dentists, where they’ll play two against Boss Baseball over the weekend.
X’s fall at Fort
VANCOUVER — Two late rallies weren’t enough for LCBC A Line-X as Fort Vancouver scored early and late in an 8-4 loss for the X’s.
"We finally played a full seven innings, which is progress," Line-X skipper Dustin Williams said. "We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot with defensive and base running errors."
Kalama’s Kaden Stariha allowed just two earned runs in three innings of work in the start, walking four and giving up two hits. Mark Morris’ Drew Wallace came in for the latter three innings and gave up no earned runs on four hits and a walk. But behind them, the X’s committed six errors in the field, allowing six unearned runs to come home.
Meanwhile, LCBC only managed two hits — one by Wallace and one by Jaysen Ketzbeau. Fort committed six errors of its own to help the X’s plate a pair of runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
“Kaden and Drew threw well enough to win, but we still can’t seem to effectively put the bat on the ball to support them," Williams said.
LineX is set to be off until Saturday, when it’ll open a three-game series in Bend against Boss Baseball with a doubleheader.