LCBC Roundup: Dentists pour it on late

Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team, sponsored by Hilander Dental, turned a tight game into a laugher in the span of three innings, leaving Story Field with a 13-1 win over Northwest Star Academy in a nine-inning affair.

Had the game been the usual seven innings, it would have ended a 4-1 win for the Dentists, riding the right arm of Kaleb Edwards nearly the whole way through. The St. Helens product tossed five scoreless frames, then gave up his first run of the day in the sixth — an unearned scratch — before being pulled an out into the inning in a 2-1 ballgame. He struck out five, walking one and giving up two hits.

Warrenton’s Duane Falls came in to get the Dentists out of the inning with the lead intact, and tossed 3 ⅔ innings of one-hit ball to see it out.

The Dentists immediately added two runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Then, come the extra frames on the day, they kept going, adding two more runs in the bottom of the seventh before exploding for seven in the eighth.

Mark Morris’ Tristan Warden went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. He was the only Dentist with multiple hits on the day, but Kalama’s Shayden Jones added a 2-RBI triple and Drew Miller smashed a double. Every single slot in the LCBC lineup came around to score at least once.