WOODLAND — Lower Columbia Baseball Club pulled away late in a 16u Babe Ruth clash against KWRL to take a 18-7 victory, Wednesday.

The two teams were tied at 5-5 after three innings, and KWRL claimed a 7-6 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning only to see the LCBC A’s pile on six runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to ice the game.

Ryder Harris had a triple as part of three hits and six RBIs to lead the LCBC offense. Brady Hamer doubled and scored three runs while Dominic Settlemier delivered a two-run double.

The Roosters were able to get to Trajen Ford and Kelly Leak who combined to pitch the first four innings. Hamer came on in relief in the fifth inning and held the Roosters without another run.

LCBC begins play in the Cowlitz Clash Tournament against the Maniacs on Friday at Story Field. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

A’s shutout Summer Jacks

Brayden Hoffman did his best Shohei Ohtani impression as he took care of business on both sides of the ball Tuesday to lead the A’s to a 4-0 win over the R.A. Long Summer Jacks at Roy Morse Park in 16u Babe Ruth action.

Hoffman pitched a complete game shutout in which he limited the Summer Jacks to two hits and struck out six. At the plate, Hoffman went 2-for-4 with a double. Hamer added two hits for the A’s and Zander Jendro delivered an RBI double in the sixth to cap the scoring for the A’s.

The A’s opened a 1-0 lead in the first, then added a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Riley Young made the start for R.A. Long. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.

Nick Niday pitched the final two innings in relief for the Summer Jacks and allowed one unearned run to cross home on three walks and two base hits.

Robert Coughlan, Jonah Cadigan and Kolby Knudsen accounted for the three Summer Jacks hits.

McCabe carries Jacks past NW Star

RIDGEFIELD — Steven McCabe batted 3-for-4 with a walk and drove in five runs to carry the Summer Jacks to a 14-8 victory at NW Star, Wednesday.

With 14 runs scored in seven innings, the offense wasn’t all McCabe. The Summer Jacks also saw Cadigan drive in four runs with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a triple and two walks as well. Young also went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI

The Summer Jacks split the pitching duties amongst four different arms. Reece Grothoff opened the game on the mound. He turned in the best pitching line of the day with two clean innings on one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

Knudsen followed Grothoff to pitch the third and fourth innings. He allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Cadigan pitched the fifth and sixth innings where he struggled with his command to walk four batters over the two frames. He did strike out four batters as well while yielding three runs on one hit.

Coughlan allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in the final inning.

The Summer Jacks are slated to host I-5 Jeep at 6 p.m. Thursday before rematching NW Star, also at home, at 6 p.m. Friday.

Dirtbags fall to MAC

CASTLE ROCK — MAC 18u scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win over Rural Baseball Inc. in a Senior Babe Ruth clash Wednesday night.

Rural Baseball was held without a hit until the fifth inning with a third-inning hit batter the only thing standing between a perfect game for the MAC starting pitcher through that point.

Trailing 8-0 in the seventh inning, the Dirtbags acquired baserunners three, four, five, six and seven of its night via three hits and two walks to cut the MAC lead to 8-3.

The Dirtbags added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth on five more hits. Unfortunately for RBI, the damage ended there despite having the bases loaded with one out.

Austin Chapman batted 3-for-4 and Blake Howard went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Dirtbags' offense in the loss. Keeton Thompson also had a single and a pair of runs scored for RBI.

Rural Baseball Inc. is set to host Tenino on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Castle Rock.