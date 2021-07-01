 Skip to main content
LCBC brings Firecracker Classic to Longview
LCBC brings Firecracker Classic to Longview

LCBC Canyon Rader off balance

In this file photo LCBC's Canyon Rader makes an off balance throw to first to try and beat an RBI runner on Friday, June 25, at Rister Stadium in Kelso.

 Ryan Peerboom

Two Lower Columbia Baseball Club teams, Rohl Roofing and Line-X, will be hosting the Firecracker Classic this weekend with games beginning on Friday and concluding on the Fourth of July just before the big booms begin at Lake Sacajawea.

Games will be held on both sides of the lake festivities, at both Mark Morris and R.A. Long High School’s baseball fields.

The tournament features 10 teams, five of which feature local players. In addition to Rohl and Line-X, Kelso Premier and Rural Baseball Inc. will also be competing in the tournament. The Summer Jacks, a summer team made up of R.A. Long players, will also participate.

The tournament will be played under high school rules and teams can use a designated or extra hitter if they choose to. Games will feature a hard two-hour drop dead time limit, with final scores reverting to the last completed inning if the time limit is reached during the middle of an inning.

Friday and Saturday will consist of pool play games that will determine matchups for the final day of the tournament on Sunday. Each team will play three games during pool play.

Here are times to catch local teams in action in between elephant ears and flop shots at the floating green at the Go 4th celebration this weekend:

Friday

Kelso Premier vs. Astoria Ford; 1 p.m. at Mark Morris.

Rohl Roofing vs. Astoria Ford; 3:30 p.m. at Mark Morris.

RBI vs. Clark Cubs Gold; 3:30 p.m. at R.A. Long.

Rohl Roofing vs. Clark Cubs Black; 6 p.m. at Mark Morris.

Line-X vs. Summer Jacks; 6 p.m. at R.A. Long.

Saturday

RBI vs. Line-X; 9 a.m. at R.A. Long.

Line-X vs. Clark Cubs Gold; 1 p.m. at R.A. Long.

Kelso Premier vs. Clark Cubs Black; 3:30 p.m. at Mark Morris.

Summer Jacks vs. RBI; 3:30 p.m. at R.A. Long.

Rohl Roofing vs. Kelso Premier; 6 p.m. at Mark Morris.

Summer Jacks vs. Clark Cubs Gold; 6 p.m. at R.A. Long.

