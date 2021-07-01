LCBC brings Firecracker Classic to Longview

Two Lower Columbia Baseball Club teams, Rohl Roofing and Line-X, will be hosting the Firecracker Classic this weekend with games beginning on Friday and concluding on the Fourth of July just before the big booms begin at Lake Sacajawea.

Games will be held on both sides of the lake festivities, at both Mark Morris and R.A. Long High School’s baseball fields.

The tournament features 10 teams, five of which feature local players. In addition to Rohl and Line-X, Kelso Premier and Rural Baseball Inc. will also be competing in the tournament. The Summer Jacks, a summer team made up of R.A. Long players, will also participate.

The tournament will be played under high school rules and teams can use a designated or extra hitter if they choose to. Games will feature a hard two-hour drop dead time limit, with final scores reverting to the last completed inning if the time limit is reached during the middle of an inning.

Friday and Saturday will consist of pool play games that will determine matchups for the final day of the tournament on Sunday. Each team will play three games during pool play.

Here are times to catch local teams in action in between elephant ears and flop shots at the floating green at the Go 4th celebration this weekend: