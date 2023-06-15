With just Kelso Premiere’s second hit of the game, Brayden Kannas aided the winning run in the form of Cory Cochran to score from second base. The run earned Kelso a 4-3 victory over the R.A. Long Summer Jacks in walk-off fashion Thursday in the 17u Babe Ruth contest at Rister Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Summer Jacks, the throw from center fielder Reece Grothoff was on time, but catcher Steven McCabe was unable to hold on as he went to make the tag.

Kelso Premiere was forced to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Summer Jacks scored two runs in the top half of the frame to tie the game after trailing 3-1 to open the inning.

The Summer Jacks were held to just one hit over the course of the first six innings. The 17u R.A. Long lineup featured a number of 14- and 15-year-olds, but despite the youth, the team has shown the ability to compete against more senior opponents in the 17u league.

That was again apparent Thursday as the Summer Jacks put together three hits in the seventh inning, including a clutch, two-out, game-tying knock off the bat of McCabe.

Playing their fourth game in four days, the Summer Jacks were held down thanks to the outstanding pitching of Kelso Premiere right-hander Zack Edwards who got the start.

Edwards retired the first 12 batters he faced as he took a perfect game into the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead. R.A. Long earned its first hit in the fifth when Riley Young laced a single up the middle. Young eventually scored on a fielding error by Kelso Premiere second baseman Jude Miller to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Miller led the Kelso offense with a 1-for-2 game, RBI, two runs, two steals and a walk.

Edwards was lifted after five innings. He allowed just the one unearned run on one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

“Tonight I just felt like I was hitting my spots with my fastball, and then when I got up in counts, I felt I was getting my slider low and away. And it was kind of working for easy rollovers,” Edwards said.

Edwards is the primary catcher for Kelso Premiere and only recently began working back on the mound after breaking his elbow while pitching in summer ball last season.

With the arduous six-month rehab process now behind him, Edwards is hoping to make strides each time he takes the ball.

“I felt good today. I feel like I’m making the right steps in the right direction,” Edwards said. “I need to stop walking guys and be more aggressive in the counts, but overall I think I’m making the right steps just pitching to the guys, because I know (my teammates) all got my back.”

Edwards’ coach Travis Keele noted his right-hander’s ability to fill up the strike zone.

“He’s had four good outings and this was another one. So I’m very proud of his hard work coming back from an arm injury last year and then throwing the ball like he has been, just pounding the strike zone,” said Keele.

Kelso Premiere opened a 2-0 lead right out of the gate after Edwards sat R.A. Long down 1-2-3 in the top of the first. Kelso got a leadoff walk from Braxton Hill and Miller followed with an RBI double. Miller came around to score on Edwards’ groundout.

Premiere added a run in the third inning manufactured by Miller alone as he put his speed on display after earning a leadoff walk. Miller stole second, took third on a ground ball and then stole home on a routine throw to first base by R.A. Long pitcher Nick Niday to check the runner.

With just two hits on the night, Kelso Premiere found other ways to manufacture offense.

“Sometimes you’ve got to do that,” Keele said. “We weren’t quite hitting today like we have been, their pitcher did a good job of making us off balance tonight. We got the guy on we needed, got the bunt we needed and got the hit we needed to get the game locked in.”

On the other side, Niday pitched well for the Summer Jacks despite giving up two early runs. Niday finished with three runs allowed on one hit, four walks and he struck out six batters in four innings.

“He’s a great pitcher. He’s really effective,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said. “I thought the first two batters of the game, I don’t know if mentally he wasn’t quite ready to go or locked in, but after those two batters, (he was) really effective. (He was) in attack mode, doing what we needed and as the game went on, he got stronger.”

Littlefield was able to get Samuel Bentson his first action on the mound in Babe Ruth play. Bentson pitched the sixth and seventh innings where he allowed one run on one hit, hit a batter and struck out two.

Kelso Premiere (4-1) is off until Friday, June 23 when it heads to Heritage for the Northwest Diamond Classic. R.A. Long will return to the diamond on Tuesday when it hosts the LCBC A’s at 6 p.m.