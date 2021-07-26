Kelso Babe Ruth inducts new Hall of Famers, kicks off Regional Tournament

The Southern Washington Babe Ruth Hall of Fame inducted three new members with local ties on Sunday during the opening ceremonies of the Northwest Babe Ruth 15-year-old Regional Tournament at Rister Stadium in Kelso.
Before the inductions, all ten teams were announced and lined the field. Members of the Kelso squad escorted teams to their places on the field as part of their host duties. In addition to Kelso, Ilwaco will be representing Longview Babe Ruth and serves as another local team in the tournament.
There are 10 teams competing in the Regional Tournament, which began play on Monday and will finish with the championship on Saturday. In addition to the two local teams, there are squads representing other areas of Washington and Oregon, as well as teams from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
After the teams were introduced, former Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson kicked things off with a rendition of the National Anthem before the Hall of Fame Members were announced.
The first inductee was John Croco, who could not be at the ceremony because he is currently fighting wildfires in Oregon. Croco has been affiliated with Kelso Babe Ruth since 1983 and has served as the Kelso Babe Ruth president in the past.
The second inductee was another familiar face in Gunnar Guttormsen. Guttormsen was introduced by Dave Andrew, a friend and prominent figure in area athletics, who described Guttormsen’s dedication to baseball having served as an umpire for 52 years. Guttormsen has also spent time coaching multiple sports across local schools over the years. Guttormsen will also be active as an umpire throughout the Regional tournament.
The final inductee has particularly special meaning to Kelso Babe Ruth. Jolene McCaw was honored as she is the daughter of Kelso Babe Ruth’s stadium namesake Stan Rister. McCaw and her family’s foundation were instrumental in helping fund Rister Stadium when it was first built 16 years ago. More recently, McCaw doubled down on improving the stadium as she was also a major part of resurfacing the grass field to field turf within the last few years.
Current Kelso Babe Ruth President Travis Keele introduced McCaw and described her impact on Kelso Babe Ruth and said she “means just as much to youth baseball as anybody else.”
After the inductions, Kelso mayor Nancy Malone threw out the ceremonial first pitch to close out the ceremony.
Teams in the tournament are competing for a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series. Ilwaco and Kelso will both play in the same time slots from Tuesday through Friday during pool play. Ilwaco’s games will begin at 4 p.m. each day, followed by Kelso at 7 p.m. The teams are split into two pools and the top two finishers from each pool will advance to compete in the semifinals and finals on Saturday.
Ilwaco opens play against Meridian (Ida.) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Kelso will open against Glendive (Mont.) at 7 p.m.