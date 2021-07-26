Kelso Babe Ruth inducts new Hall of Famers, kicks off Regional Tournament

The Southern Washington Babe Ruth Hall of Fame inducted three new members with local ties on Sunday during the opening ceremonies of the Northwest Babe Ruth 15-year-old Regional Tournament at Rister Stadium in Kelso.

Before the inductions, all ten teams were announced and lined the field. Members of the Kelso squad escorted teams to their places on the field as part of their host duties. In addition to Kelso, Ilwaco will be representing Longview Babe Ruth and serves as another local team in the tournament.

There are 10 teams competing in the Regional Tournament, which began play on Monday and will finish with the championship on Saturday. In addition to the two local teams, there are squads representing other areas of Washington and Oregon, as well as teams from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

After the teams were introduced, former Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson kicked things off with a rendition of the National Anthem before the Hall of Fame Members were announced.

The first inductee was John Croco, who could not be at the ceremony because he is currently fighting wildfires in Oregon. Croco has been affiliated with Kelso Babe Ruth since 1983 and has served as the Kelso Babe Ruth president in the past.

