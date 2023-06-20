VANCOUVER — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club continued its hot early season start over the weekend by sweeping a doubleheader against Vancouver, 7-5 and 1-0, at Mountain View High School.

By winning both games Saturday, LCBC Hilander Dental qualified for the American Legion state tournament in July at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club American Legion program hasn’t qualified for the tournament since 2018. LCBC Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair noted the importance of qualifying and its meaning to the players.

“Earning a spot to State is a big deal for our guys. We haven’t qualified since 2018, and it’s very competitive,” Bair said.

While Hilander Dental overcame a 5-0 deficit in Game 1. The story of the day turned out to be the pitching of the 2023 Coastal 1B MVP Kolten Lindstrom. The right-hander was outstanding in Game 2 in holding Vancouver to four hits over seven scoreless innings for the complete game shutout in the 1-0 victory.

Lindstrom struck out eight hitters and walked one as Hilander Dental won its sixth straight game.

“Kolten was on top of his game. We got him a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and that’s all he needed,” Bair said. “Our defense played really well behind him. The Mavericks have been a thorn in our side the last few years so it felt good to sweep the series.”

LCBC plated a run in the first inning against Vancouver starter Joey Wilcox when Easton Marshall came around to score after a leadoff single on a passed ball. That one mistake by the Mavericks turned out to be all Lindstrom and the Dentists needed. The Naselle product shoved for seven innings and the defense behind him was terrific.

Marshall finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored and Logan Dorland also reached base twice via a pair of walks. Keeton Stansberry led the Mavericks’ offense with a pair of hits from the nine hole.

Stansberry and the Mavericks jumped on LCBC’s Austin Lindquist for five runs in the first inning of the opening game. Jett Hamilton, Liam Ostrom and Zach Blair delivered RBI singles while Wilcox and Jonah Stenbak each picked up RBIs after being hit by a pitch and working a walk with the bases loaded respectively.

With Lindquist struggling with his command, Bair turned to Mitchell Lindsey to get the final out in the first inning. Lindsey pitched well over the final six innings, holding the Mavericks without a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

Lindsey’s pitching allowed Hilander Dental to work its way back into the game. LCBC got one run back in the second before adding two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning to tie the game 5-5.

The offense started with an RBI groundout by Lindstrom in the second inning and then a fourth-inning error by Mavericks’ pitcher Travis Gibson on a single by Marshall which allowed both Lindstrom and Connor Wesemann to score.

RBI hits by Wesemann and Jackson Rohl in the fifth tied the game. LCBC took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning when Deker Bartell laced a double to deep right field.

Marshall finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Wesemann batted 2-for-3 and Rohl went 2-for-3 to lead the Dentists’ offense.

Hilander Dental (8-2) has a game against Chehalis at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Field before it flies north to Alaska for a 10-day trip which will see the Hilander Dental team compete in three tournaments, beginning with the Alaska Airlines Midseason Classic on Friday in Anchorage.