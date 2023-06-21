Cowlitz came home to David Story Field looking to put the disappointing end to its road trip in the rear-view mirror.

Right-hander Carter Gaston, a Kelso product, helped the Black Bears do just that by delivering five stellar innings to carry Cowlitz to a 4-1 win over Portland and snap a three-game losing streak, Tuesday.

Gaston held the Pickles to one hit and a walk in five shutout innings to pick up the win in his third appearance for the Black Bears this summer.

Gaston showed excellent command of a fastball and his off-speed pitches while limiting hard contact against Portland. The 6-foot-4 University of Portland product collected seven groundouts to go with a pair of strikeouts. Just a pair of fly balls to center accounted for the hard contact against him in the game. He retired the final eight batters he faced.

“(Gaston) attacked the strike zone,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “Throwing strikes in this league is going to be very important, walks are going to kill you. He threw strikes and the guys made plays behind him. He had good stuff. His breaking balls were working good too.”

The glove work of third baseman Chris Brown, a 6-foot-4 infielder out of the University of Connecticut, stole the show for Cowlitz.

Brown made consecutive dynamite plays from his position at the hot corner in the third inning to help Gaston escape a difficult spot. First, he charged in on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Pickles’ second baseman Jackson Waller. Two batters later, with runners on second and third and one out for Portland, Brown charged a chopper, smoothly gloving the ball on the short hop and firing an accurate throw to first base for the second out of the inning while holding Portland’s runner at third base.

Brown showed outstanding agility for a bigger infielder and soft hands to go with an accurate throwing arm in just his third game with Cowlitz after joining the team in the middle of last week. He’s a player that coach Stinnett feels will immediately improve the defense.

“For a big boy, (Brown) moves really well over (at third base). He made some really good plays,” acknowledged Stinnett. “He’s really fluid, so I mean he’s probably going to be over there a bit now. We got our first baseman in from UC San Diego. We’re going to be a lot stronger defensively.”

After Brown secured the second out of the inning, Gaston came back to strike out Kyler Stancato to end the inning, stranding two Pickles’ runners on base and preserve the shutout.

Cowlitz scored its runs in the third and fourth innings off Portland starter Dylan Chalmers. Chalmers got out to a strong start with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 first inning as he showed a lively fastball and an average curveball from the right side. By the third inning, Cowlitz appeared to have his fastball timed and his curveball lost some of its bite.

Ely Kennel doubled to open the third inning on the first pitch he saw, was advanced to third base on a nice bunt by teammate Eli Lopez and then scored on a wild pitch, which bounced away from catcher Blake Hiraki, to give Cowlitz a 1-0 lead

The Black Bears added three more in the fourth as Ethan Mann singled to open the inning, then Max Ortega, Brown and Kennel followed with two-out base hits. Brown’s hit was a two-run double and he finished the game 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Portland scored its run in the sixth inning against Black Bears’ reliever Kyle Ethridge who took over from Gaston. Ethridge allowed a leadoff single to nine-hole hitter Armando Briseno and then a one-out single and a walk before the Pickles’ top hitter Nicky Markantanatos, who entered the game hitting a team-best .472, drove a shot out to center for a sacrifice fly.

Overall, Stinnett said he liked what he got out of his bullpen from Ethridge as well as Matt Nelson who pitched the final two innings.

“A little hiccup (in the sixth inning). Some weak ground balls that got through. (But) he minimized (the damage),” Stinnett. “He only gave up the one run. (He) kept them at bay with the bases loaded and one out. That’s the big thing, minimize. Give them one run, not four or five.”

Cowlitz had a chance to add on a few insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings, but the team squandered a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the eighth and settled for the three-run win.

In addition to Brown’s day, Grant Jay was a leading performer for Cowlitz at the plate. Jay batted 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in his third game with the team from Dallas Baptist. Jay joins the Black Bears as the team’s third catcher after wrapping up a season with Dallas Baptist in which he slugged .755.

Cowlitz (6-9) and Portland continue a three-game series on Wednesday at Story Field. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with Lucien Wechsberg of Westmont College in line for the start for the Black Bears.