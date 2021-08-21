From Father to Son: Kelso World Series trip filled with family time

Baseball has always been a familial pastime. For generations, fathers have taken their sons to the yard or the local park to pop the leather and play a little catch, all while teaching them the ins and outs of the game.
That father-son bond often continues beyond T-ball and through little leagues as it develops into a passion for both.
As the Kelso Babe Ruth team ran its way through the Regional Tournament hosted here in Kelso and made their way to the World Series in Eagle Pass, Tex., the bond was a lifeblood of the team.
For catcher Isaac Lemmons and his father, assistant coach Derrick Lemmons, the tournament held extra significance. In 1997, when Coach Lemmons was 15, he got to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series wearing Kelso’s blue and gold.
“It really has been a cool experience for us,” Coach Lemmons said.
Now, he got to see his son walk down the same path as him, but Coach Lemmons didn’t have to go halfway across the country.
“Funny enough, it was right here in Longview,” Coach Lemmons said.
Longview Babe Ruth hosted the World Series that year, but Kelso still had to earn their way to play in the tournament by winning State and Regionals. The trip to Texas was admittedly a little different than heading across the Cowlitz River.
“There was more of that mystique of going somewhere else and facing the challenges too,” Coach Lemmons said. ‘You’re not sleeping in your own bed or anything like that so it was a little bit different that way too.”
This year, it was Kelso’s turn to play host, but only for Regionals, they still earned their trip to Texas.
“Obviously, from a dad standpoint, I wanted him to have the opportunity,” he said. “I just simply wanted him to go out and perform as best as he could under the circumstances.”
For Lemmons, performing the best he could also included one-upping his father’s team, who were eliminated in their first two games of the tournament. With a different format that allowed Kelso to play four pool play games, they had enough time to get a win, like his father’s team never could.
“He did set the bar, but they lost out in two…and all I strived for was just one win and we got past him,” Lemmons said.
The Lemmons’ friendly rivalry wasn’t the only father-son connection for the Kelso squad. Manager Jim Hewey also got the chance to coach his son, Parker Hewey and assistant coach Jack Robarge and his son JJ Robarge were also part of the team.
Another assistant, Craig Marshall, travelled to Texas with his son Easton Marshall. Their road to the World Series took some extra time and some extra work together to get Marshall in playing shape.
Before COVID-19 canceled last season, Marshall was preparing to miss out on the year anyway after breaking his ankle. But during the break in action they worked together in the batting cages and on the field to make sure Marshall was back to form for this season.
The Marshalls’ work paid dividends. Marshall was a key cog in the Kelso lineup, batting in the third spot and roaming the outfield. He was the only Kelso player to be named to All-Offense team at the World Series.
“It’s not every day you get to hear your boy’s name called out for the World Series All-Offense team,” Coach Marshall said in a Facebook post. “Hard work pays off and what an honor for him.”
Unlike Lemmons, Coach Marshall didn’t get the opportunity to compete in the World Series, or even regionals for that matter.
“When I grew up and played, we never really made it out of state,” he said. “We always ran into the juggernaut Hazel Dell Metro, so we never really got to experience that.”
But watching his son and his team grow and succeed was something that Coach Marshall said he would cherish.
“Just watching them set their goals and achieve them in such a way was pretty special to watch,” he said. “Just to sit back and be a fly on the wall and really watch them take it in, that was pretty cool. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
Once they got to Texas, Kelso got a breather right off the bat as they weren’t scheduled to play for the first two days of the tournament. It gave the team a chance to get to know some of their opponents and build relationships with other squads. Marshall mentioned multiple barbecues held by the host families in Texas where they got to hang out with other players at the tournament.
“It was fun just to kind of sit back, soak it in and watch them interact,” Coach Marshall said. “It was really special to see new relationships form.
Once Kelso took the field, the Southern hospitality turned to competitive fire, and the feeling of the World Series had finally sunk in.
“There was definitely a different vibe,” Marshall said. “I feel like, as a team, we put too much pressure on ourselves in the first couple games.”
Kelso failed to make it out of pool play, but after managing to pick up a win, they left on a high note. Some, Like the Lemmons and Heweys, stayed in Texas for the full time they had planned out for the tournament to take advantage of the trip.
“We were thinking about maybe sticking around (to watch games), but there was the enticement of going to Six Flags and Sea World and all that stuff in San Antonio and then keeping our finger on the pulse of what the tournament was doing,” Coach Lemmons said.
Marshall drove back with his mother, but he too kept an eye on the tournament — and their new friends — during the road trip home.
Looking back, a trip to any World Series isn’t something to scoff at. It’s special for anyone involved. But getting to experience it with family is something that made the journey unforgettable.
“I definitely will look back on it fondly,” Coach Lemmons said as he looked forward to his younger sons coming through the Babe Ruth system. “There’s a lot of things that I learned just from a coach’s standpoint and things to prepare.”