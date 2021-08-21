From Father to Son: Kelso World Series trip filled with family time

Once they got to Texas, Kelso got a breather right off the bat as they weren’t scheduled to play for the first two days of the tournament. It gave the team a chance to get to know some of their opponents and build relationships with other squads. Marshall mentioned multiple barbecues held by the host families in Texas where they got to hang out with other players at the tournament.

“It was fun just to kind of sit back, soak it in and watch them interact,” Coach Marshall said. “It was really special to see new relationships form.

Once Kelso took the field, the Southern hospitality turned to competitive fire, and the feeling of the World Series had finally sunk in.

“There was definitely a different vibe,” Marshall said. “I feel like, as a team, we put too much pressure on ourselves in the first couple games.”

Kelso failed to make it out of pool play, but after managing to pick up a win, they left on a high note. Some, Like the Lemmons and Heweys, stayed in Texas for the full time they had planned out for the tournament to take advantage of the trip.