Firecracker roundup: RBI runs away from Line-X

Rural Baseball Inc. played some blitzkrieg baseball with LCBC’s Line-X on Saturday morning and wound up with a 16-6 win in five innings for their troubles.
The Dirtbags plated runs in every inning, including five in the second and six in the fifth so secure the mercy rule victory. The final run came on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth. When the RBI runners made their break prior to the pitch the Line-X hurler panicked and picked up a balk to score the game-ending run.
“Those coaches may take pride in playing for Orzel, but as someone that played against Dave, I know exactly how Dave would have responded to that last play as a coach and a player,” LCBC manager Dustin Williams said.
The Dirtbags, though, seemed to take no offense to the salty musings of their foes.
Catcher Todd Tabor led the team that Orzel built at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Bloomstrom, Jake Comer, JC Workman and Colby Biddex all added hits that drove in runs in the win, too.
Hunter Gutenberger got the start for RBI on the mound, pitching two innings with four earned runs to his name. RJ Workman then took over and picked up the win by spinning three innings and allowing just one run on one hit while striking out two batters.
As for the X’ers, Connor Darnell laced two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Line-X managed seven hits as a team but couldn’t find enough offense to overcome a few defensive shortcomings.
“Our bats and our defense were more than enough to win this game, but we continued to challenge the age old odds of lead off walks scoring,” Williams said. “We did a heck of a job proving how often those free passes tend to score.”
Line-X loses lopsided affair to Cubs
Nothing went according to plan for Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Line-X team against the Clark County Cubs on Saturday as they fell 17-1 in pool play of the Firecracker Tournament.
“Hats off to them,” Line-X coach skipper Dustin Williams said. “We were outplayed in absolutely every aspect of the game.”
Connor Darnell came up with the X’ers only hit in the game and Drew Wallace was able to turn a walk into a run out of the leadoff spot.
The win put the Cubs into the championship game on Sunday where they defeated Kelso Premier.
X’ers finish on a high note
Line-X made sure they didn’t leave their own 4th of July tournament empty handed over the weekend when they dropped Astoria Ford 7-5 in a consolation round contest Sunday morning at The Lumberyard.
“The guys did a good job of flushing yesterday’s games and starting today with a fresh attitude,” Line-X coach Dustin Williams said.
The LCBC A team fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first frame but put up twin two spots in their first two at bats to take a 4-2 lead. Astoria tied the game up in the top of the third inning and then took a 5-4 lead in the fourth but the X’ers fought back to tie the game in the bottom half of that frame before plating two more runs for the win in the bottom of the fifth.
The game was ultimately called off due to time limit constraints after five and a half innings of play. Nolan Williams picked up the win on the bump for Line-X, pitching six innings with just two earned runs and ten strikeouts to his name.
“We made it a little harder on ourselves defensively than we needed to, but Nolan did a great job pitching around some errors and locating a consistently elusive strike zone,” Williams said. “Matt Verdoorn laid down a textbook bunt single to put us up two in the bottom of the fifth.”
Drew Wallace paced the X’ers at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Catcher Ashton Johnson added a hit, a run and an RBI for the winning side.
Dirtbags hang a dozen on Roofers
Rural Baseball Inc. finished their run in the Firecracker Classic without a trophy but managed to tilt a rivalry game in their favor Sunday morning in order to get back in the win column.
“Sunday was a great team day all together; started the day off with a nice jog from R.A. Long to Mark Morris and capped the day off with a win,” RBI pitching coach Nayt Taylor said.
Ryan Bloomstrom pitched the first five innings for the Dirtbags in order to earn the victory. He allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking out eight batters.
Austin Stout and Todd Tabor pitched the final two innings for RBI with each pitcher striking out two batters while allowing no hits or runs.
Tabor stayed hot at the plate for the Dirtbags with three htis, includind a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. One day after recieving stitches for a ball to the face, Tabor also drew a hit by pitch to help spark a rally.
“Todd tabor had an excellent weekend at the plate and showed a whole lot of grit behind the plate,” Taylor noted.
Jesse Town added two hits and a walk for the Dirtbags’ side and Jake Comer continued to announce his presence with authority with three hits that included two doubles and four RBIs.
“It was great to be able to get some young guys meaningful innings,” Taylor added. “Although the overall outcome of the weekend wasn't what we had hoped for there was some really good things we can take away from this weekend moving forward.”
RBI and the LCBC Roofers will be back at it again on Tuesday in a nine inning contest set to start at 5 p.m. at Castle Rock High School.