Firecracker roundup: RBI runs away from Line-X

Rural Baseball Inc. played some blitzkrieg baseball with LCBC’s Line-X on Saturday morning and wound up with a 16-6 win in five innings for their troubles.

The Dirtbags plated runs in every inning, including five in the second and six in the fifth so secure the mercy rule victory. The final run came on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth. When the RBI runners made their break prior to the pitch the Line-X hurler panicked and picked up a balk to score the game-ending run.

“Those coaches may take pride in playing for Orzel, but as someone that played against Dave, I know exactly how Dave would have responded to that last play as a coach and a player,” LCBC manager Dustin Williams said.

The Dirtbags, though, seemed to take no offense to the salty musings of their foes.

Catcher Todd Tabor led the team that Orzel built at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Bloomstrom, Jake Comer, JC Workman and Colby Biddex all added hits that drove in runs in the win, too.

Hunter Gutenberger got the start for RBI on the mound, pitching two innings with four earned runs to his name. RJ Workman then took over and picked up the win by spinning three innings and allowing just one run on one hit while striking out two batters.