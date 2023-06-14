WALLA WALLA — Cowlitz played its first complete game of the season on both sides of the ball Tuesday to rout Walla Walla 10-0 and snap a three-game losing skid.

The Black Bears pounded out 15 hits, with all but one of the nine batters in their lineup recording at least one knock in the shutout win.

Outfielder Carter Monda of Clark CC led the Cowlitz offense with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, including a walk and RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Shortstop AJ Singer took advantage of Monda on base five times in front of him to drive in four runs while batting 3-for-5 with a double. Vinny Salvione added three hits, and Ian Riley reached base three times after going 1-for-4 with two walks.

The Black Bears opened up the scoring with three runs in the third inning as Eli Lopez scored on Singer’s groundout. Monda came home on a wild pitch and Riley scored on Max Ortega’s single.

Cowlitz would add two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings before finishing with three runs in the ninth.

On the mound, Carter Gaston earned his first win of the season in his second start for the Black Bears. The right-hander from Kelso who attends the University of Portland pitched five shutout innings for Cowlitz. He held Walla Walla to three hits and a pair of walks to go with three strikeouts.

Gaston was followed by Jack Meek, Jase Schueller and Riley Roskopf. The three combined to limit Walla Walla to just four hits and a walk over four innings of scoreless relief. Behind the pitchers, Cowlitz played a clean game on defense with no errors or passed balls. The team also completed three double plays.

Cowlitz (4-6) was scheduled to continue a three-game series at Walla Walla Wednesday and Thursday. Each game is set for 6:35 p.m.