Easton Marshall and Derek Bartell keyed an eight-run first-inning romp against Vancouver, paving the way for a comfortable 11-2 victory for Hilander Dental in the American Legion contest Tuesday night at Story Field.

Marshall batted 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases while Bartell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Trenton Lamb finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Logan Barker picked up the win for the Dentists after pitching all seven innings. Barker scattered eight hits, yielded two first-inning runs and struck out four in the complete game victory. Barker also didn’t allow any free passes.

Hilander Dental tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead out to nine runs at 11-2. With the way Barker was pitching and the flawless defense behind him, the cushion was more than enough.

Hilander Dental is slated to play two games versus Clark County on Wednesday and Friday at Propstra Stadium. The first pitch times are 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

Zendro pitches A’s to shutout win

Zander Jendro was outstanding over 5 2/3 innings to lead Lower Columbia Baseball Club to a 7-0 win over KWRL in the Senior Babe Ruth game, Tuesday at Mark Morris.

Jendro limited the Roosters to three hits and no runs while striking out 10 batters and not walking one in the win. Trajen Ford pitched the final 1 1/3 innings in which he struck out all four batters he faced to complete the shutout.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club A’s scored in each of the first four innings to provide Jendro all the support he needed. Ryder Harris led the A’s offense with a 2-for-3 game and an RBI triple. Kelly Leak delivered a two-RBI double and Dom Settlemier batted 2-for-4 for the A’s.

LCBC A’s are set to play in the three-day Wood Bat Tournament in Chehalis beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m. with a game against I-5 Jeep after hosting Montesano Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Story Field.